Planning to go vegan? In today's time there is a vegan substitute available for everything on the market, be it meat or milk. Vegan products and veganism have started gaining popularity in India. One of the most difficult things to give up is cheese. But thankfully, there is a variety of vegan cheese available in grocery shops. According to a report in The Conversation, not all vegan cheeses are good and may have some adverse effects on your health.

People often think that vegan cheese may have nutritional value but that's not the case. The report says the manufacturers are making vegan cheese which is loaded with starch, and vegetable oils- usually coconut and sometimes palm oil. Starch and oil are not something you are looking for, right?

The report further explains that when we eat starch, it is broken down in our gut into sugar. Over time, too much starch could potentially lead to weight gain or diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. And vegetable oil is even worse. Did you know, coconut oil is made of saturated fats? These saturated fats can also raise blood levels of bad LDL cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease.

In fact, many reports have claimed in the past that coconut oil is healthy, but it turns out that coconut oil increases the risk of coronary heart disease.

The report says that because of the high levels of coconut oil in some vegan cheeses, even a modest-sized portion (30g) is around a third of a person’s total recommended daily allowance for saturated fat.

Well, the report did not justify eating dairy cheese as well. Dairy is also high in saturated fat but it has been proved that dairy cheese does not increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Health Impacts:

Before you add that vegan cheese to your daily diet, please note that it has no protein. The report says that people who have replaced animal-based products with vegan foods may have weaker bone health. The vegan cheese lacks calcium and vitamin D. It can also lead to heart disease and cancer.