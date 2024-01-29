Home

Goji Berry Benefits: 5 Reasons to Make This Tiny Red Fruit a Winter Staple

As the winter season sets in, it’s time to turn your attention to the little red wonders known as goji berries. Known for their sweet, slightly sour flavour and vibrant red hue, they’ve been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. They’re said to slow down signs of ageing, maintain eye health and strengthen your liver, kidneys and lungs. Moreover, these berries are often found in dried or powdered forms and added to a variety of recipes. These antioxidant-rich fruits not only are great for adding a pop of colour to your plate but are also delicious and full of flavour.

In this article, we will share why goji berries should be the go-to winter fruit for better immunity and overall well-being.

BENEFITS OF GOJI BERRY IN WINTER

Support Immune Function: Goji berries have long been used in traditional medicine to ward off illness and infection and naturally enhance immunity. Studies have shown that regular consumption of this tiny red fruit has contributed to a heightened defence against the common cold and flu during the winter season. Boost Eye Health: Goji Berries are packed with antioxidants like zeaxanthin, which help protect your lenses and retinas against damage. Skin Health in Dry Weather: The dry winter air can take a toll on your skin, leading to dryness and dullness. These fruits are rich in antioxidants and play a vital role in supporting skin health. Rich in Essential Nutrients: Goji berries boast an impressive nutritional profile, containing essential nutrients such as vitamin C, iron and fibre. Vitamin C is renowned for its immunity-boosting properties, iron supports energy levels and fibre aids in digestion. Versatility in Food: One of the biggest advantages of goji berries is their versatility in the kitchen. From adding them to warm winter soups to blending them into nourishing smoothies or tossing them in a variety of salads, the options are many.

