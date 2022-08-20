Golden honey also known as turmeric honey has become more and more popular in recent years. It is said to be used in ayurvedic medicines and other natural remedies to support overall health and well being. But what exactly is golden honey and how it is better than regular honey?

What is Golden honey?

Golden honey is nothing but honey that has added turmeric to it. That gives it a golden colour, making it called golden honey. The difference between pure honey and golden honey is the high sugar content. However, golden honey is not only limited to being used as an alternative sweetener. It has numerous health benefits.

Health benefits of Golden Honey:

Aids in Digestion

If you are suffering from any digestive issues then golden honey is the best one to have it. Gas, bloating or stomach cramps can be relived by just adding spoonful of golden honey in warm water. You can also have it directly empty stomach for optimal health.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Golden honey has anti-inflammatory properties which means it can help in reducing sever pain and or other types of inflammation in your body. Taking a spoonful of golden honey everyday will help easy some pain in the body.

Anti-bacterial Properties

Yes! Golden Honey has anti bacterial properties. That means honey can kill any infection and bacteria in your body. It also helps in relieving congestion, soothes irritation and can help in getting rid of cold and cough.

Which is better Golden Honey or Normal honey?

As per studies, Both are great in terms of their own beneficial health properties. Golden honey includes turmeric which can be used to treat skin diseases, reduces pain, swelling and helps in digestion. On the other hand, normal honey is a great substitute for your sugar in normal tea and coffee. Make sure you have both of these as per your in moderate amount.