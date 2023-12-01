Home

Good Cholesterol Side Effects: Did You Know Your Heart Can Be At Risk If Your HDL Level is Too High?

Good cholesterol is said to be healthy for the heart, however, excessive of HDL level can put cardiac health at risk. Here are few side effects of cholesterol.

Good cholesterol is essential for the body and especially to protect the heart from heart risk and other cardiovascular problems. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in every cell of the body. It is necessary for the production of hormones, vitamin D, and substances that help digest food. However, when the level of cholesterol in the blood becomes too high, it can lead to serious health problems. Hence it is important to increase good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol levels.

HDL or high-density lipoprotein is referred to as good cholesterol. But did you know the same HDL can also put the heart at risk? Yes, excess of anything is bad and when the HDL levels are too high, it poses a threat to our cardiovascular health. Hence, there are side effects to good cholesterol as well.

Researchers from Monash University in Australia explained that the very high levels of HDL-C were uncommon and not diet related, but more likely to reflect a metabolic disorder. Abnormally high levels of HDL-cholesterol, commonly known as ‘good cholesterol’, may also increase the risk of dementia in older adults, according to a study. Very high HDL-C levels were categorised as 80 mg/dL (more than 2.07 mmol/L) or above. The optimal level of HDL-C of 40 to 60 mg/dL (1.03-1.55 mmol/L) for men and 50 to 60 mg/dL (1.55-2.07 mmol/L) for women was generally beneficial for heart health.

Here are a few side effects of increased levels of good cholesterol level

GOOD CHOLESTEROL SIDE EFFECTS

Heart Attack Risk: High levels of good cholesterol can put pressure on the heart and reduce proper functioning. Liver Damage: High HDL levels, particularly when exceeding 100 mg/dL, can put a strain on your liver as it struggles to process the excess cholesterol. This can lead to fatty liver disease, inflammation, and even liver damage in severe cases. Increased Risk of Bleeding: HDL cholesterol has an anticoagulant effect, meaning it thins the blood and reduces its ability to clot. While this can be beneficial in preventing blood clots and heart attacks, excessive HDL levels can increase the risk of excessive bleeding, especially during surgery or injury. Vitamin Deficiencies: HDL cholesterol transports certain fat-soluble vitamins, including vitamins A, D, E, and K, through your bloodstream. If you have excessively high HDL levels, these vitamins may get transported out of your body too quickly, leading to deficiencies and potentially affecting your health. Thyroid Dysfunction: High HDL levels have been linked to an increased risk of developing hypothyroidism, a condition where your thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones. The exact mechanism behind this link is still being researched, but it’s thought to be related to the way HDL cholesterol interacts with thyroid hormone production. Cognitive Decline: Although HDL cholesterol is generally considered beneficial for brain health, some studies suggest that excessively high levels might be detrimental. One potential explanation is that high HDL levels may contribute to the breakdown of the blood-brain barrier, leading to increased inflammation and potentially accelerating cognitive decline.

It’s important to note that these side effects are typically associated with extremely high HDL levels, exceeding 60-80 mg/dL. For the vast majority of people, maintaining healthy HDL levels through lifestyle changes like regular exercise and a balanced diet is crucial for cardiovascular health without any significant side effects.

Remember, it’s always best to consult with your doctor to interpret your cholesterol levels and understand your individual risk factors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.