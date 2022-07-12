Cancer patients needing cell therapy can now get themselves treated in India at nearly one-tenth of the cost in the US. Wondering how? Well, Indian start-ups and pharmaceutical companies will now offer cell therapy treatment at a cheaper cost.Also Read - Popular Assamese Actor Kishor Das Dies From Cancer Aged 30, Last Photo From Hospital Goes Viral

A report by Business Standard said, “Immuneel Therapeutics, backed by Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Us oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee; Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Chinese firm Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma; and ImmuniACT, an IIT Bombay spin-off, are among firms working to bring CAR T-cell therapy for cancers, especially blood cancers, to Indian within the next two years.” Also Read - 5 Common Health Issues Men Should Watch Out For

In the US, the treatment of cancer of the blood cells- leukaemia by CAR T-cell therapy costs $800,000-$900,000 (which is around Rs 6-7 crore). Also Read - Can Cancer Magically Disappear? Unbelievable Results Surprise Doctors in New Drug Trial

CAR T-cells (chimeric antigen receptor T-cells) produce artificial T-cell receptors. The immune system helps in fighting infections, abnormal cells and cancer cells as well. The publication reported, “Cellular immunotherapy strategies utilise the patient’s immune cells, which are then genetically altered outside the body and re-infused into it. The results start to show within weeks, and last for years.”

According to reports, India reports over one million new cases of cancer every year. Unfortunately, India suffers a higher mortality rate. But the good news is that things will now change for good.

Arun Anand, director and chief operating officer, Immuneel Therapeutics told Business Standard that CAR T-cell therapy for cancers like leukaemia has the potential to reduce the three-years conventional treatment (using oral drugs, chemotherapy, bone marrow transplant, etc) to just three weeks.

How much will the therapy cost?

Anand told the publication, “This therapy costs around US Dollar 450,000 in the US. However, together with before and after care for the patient, the cumulative cost comes from US Dollar 800,000 to US Dollar 900,000 in the US. He says that they wish to offer it in India at one-tenth of the US costs.

“India could become a medical tourism hub,” Anand said.