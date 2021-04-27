Lucknow: Finally, here is some good news for us. Zydus Cadila’s new drug ‘Virafin’, which is considered successful in the treatment of Covid patients, will soon be available in three districts of Uttar Pradesh, namely Lucknow, Varanasi and Prayagraj. Yes, that’s right! Also Read - Violence At Delhi's Apollo Hospital After Family Members of Covid Patient Clash With Staff

According to the government spokesperson, the much-awaited new medicine is expected to be available in one Covid hospital in each of the three districts in the next two to three days. That is definitely a great news.

Zydus Cadila's medicine to treat Covid-19 patients – Virafin had received restricted, emergency use approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the company had announced on April 23, 2021, the Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical giant 'Virafin' is pegylated interferon alpha-2b. Interferons are signalling proteins that help the body's immune system defend against viral infections. Before it was repurposed for COVID-19, pegylated interferon alpha 2b was used to help treat Hepatitis C.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that amidst growing corona infections in the country, India’s scientists are working overtime to find alternative treatment options in the vast world of medicine.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed authorities to ensure that the last rites of the dead Covid patients are performed at cremation grounds and graveyards in both urban and rural areas according to their religious beliefs amid strict Covid safety protocols.

As per the reports, people in Uttar Pradesh will no longer have to pay any fee for performing the last rites of the dead Covid-infected patients. Taking cognizance of the complaints received from various districts in this regard and terming the practice of extorting money from the relatives of dead Covid patients as “inhuman”, the chief minister has warned of stern action against erring officials.

Yogi Adityanath also said that every single death resulting from Covid is unfortunate and “a loss of state”. The CM directed the state administration to provide vehicles to bring the body of the deceased to the funeral site. He recommended vehicle management in every district for the purpose.

(With IANS inputs)