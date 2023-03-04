Home

Good Night Sleep DIET: 6 Dietary Habits That Can Help You Sleep Better

Sleeping well is an important aspect that is often kept at bay in this hustle culture. Making few changes in the dietary practises might help towards a good night sleep.

Tossing and turning in bed too much? There can be several reason that might take on into a good night’s sleep. Sleeping well is one of the things that is often overlooked. In the hustle culture we are living in today, importance of sleep needs more awareness because bad sleep cycles can have adverse on health in ways that might be still unknown to us. And speaking of the long run, it might as well take a toll on over health.

According to a report by NDTV, it is difficult to conduct studies that convincingly show a specific diet that is best for sleep because both nutrition and sleep are exceedingly complicated and involve numerous interconnected systems of the body. Instead, it seems that getting enough nourishment without overindulging in bad meals is more crucial.

Food For Melotonin: Melatonin is a hormone that is produced in response r to darkness and affects the sleep and circadian rhythms. Intake of food that aid in formation of serotonin and melatonin. Amino acid called tryptophan helps to make serotonin and melotonin that further regulates the sleep-wake cycle. According to NDTV, foods like pasta, bread, rice, and potatoes, when consumed in moderation, can also promote restful sleep since your body needs carbohydrates to make tryptophan. Avoid Mid Night Snacking: Do you crave for snacks at mid night? Well, it is not very healthy to make a daily routine out of it. Because eating at odd hours affect the digestion process and also take away the sleep. One may drink some water and go back to sleep in a bid to avoid the craving. circadian rhythm seems to be best managed by eating dinner at a time that gives your body enough time to digest meals before going to bed. Usually, this implies having dinner at least two to three hours before retiring. A Glass Of Milk: Tryptophan and melatonin are two components of milk that may aid in sleep. Serotonin improves mood, encourages relaxation, and serves as a precursor in the melatonin. Tryptophan and melatonin have a well-established involvement in sleep disorders. Eating Nut Too May Help Sleep: Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and cashews are often categorised as good food for healthy sleep. With melatonin and other minerals in diet it has proven to improve sleep quality in older persons with insomnia in a clinical experiment employing supplements. Avoid sugar before sleep: As per the New York Times, researchers have found that eating a diet that is high in sugar, saturated fat and processed carbohydrates can disrupt sleep, while eating more plants, fiber and foods rich in unsaturated fat — such as nuts, olive oil, fish and avocados — seems to have the opposite effect, helping to promote sound sleep. Consuming Food In Right Proportions: Over eating is not advisable when it comes to sleeping. It is essential to consume carbohydrate, fibre rich diet in the right proportion that may differ from person to person.

Eating quality food before bed is important because it can have effect on digestion and sleep cycle process. Also, more studies and trials are still underway to determine the exact cause and effect between nutrition and sleep.

