Minister of Finance of India Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union budget 2022-23 budget today. In her budget, the FM recognized the necessity, requirement and importance of Mental Health. The minister outlined the effect of the pandemic on individuals. She said, “The pandemic has accentuated mental health problems and people of all ages to better access to quality mental health counselling, and first of the system, a national TV mental health program will be launched. For mental health counselling, a National Tele Mental Health Program will be launched.”Also Read - Regulation of Digital Currencies Good Thing For New Asset Class: Amitabh Kant on Budget 2022

The key takeaway for the health sector:

An open platform for the national digital health ecosystem to be rolled out.

It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities.

95 per cent of 112 aspirational districts have made significant progress in health, infra

For mental health counselling, a National Tele Mental Health Program will be launched.

An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/T22qpnJLld — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022



We reached out to industry experts, to understand what exactly is a National TeleHealth Program and how will it help people dealing with mental issues. Also Read - Budget 2022: Highway Expansion To Ken-Betwa Link Project | Key Takeaways for Road and Infra

Nakshi Satra, founder, Inha Wellness says, “Mental Health being of utmost importance at this point post Covid Pandemic, the Tele-Mental Health Program with 23 centers as per the Union Budget will prove to be a great path-breaking initiative for our country. There is a lot of emotional wellness required, a lot of suffering to heal to avert the same in the near future! Also Read - M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Tweets Rahul Gandhi Post Union Budget 2022

Tele-call programs can become the easiest channel of access for people and mark the beginning of revolutionary change inside out. Tele-call mental health is as effective as in-person guidance for most mental health conditions. One can be sitting in any part of the country to access these services without spending time on traveling and waiting. This would offer immediate attention and resolutions. This initiative will allow our country to normalize seeking mental health guidance. This will also allow the newer age and the existing generations to adapt to holistic wellbeing.

As the need for mental health will tax very soon on the wellness industry, the tech support for the tele-mental health program will become the fastest and scalable route for reach and impact, ” Satra concludes.

Piali Dasgupta- Senior Vice President of Marketing, Colombia Pacific Communities says that for someone who has battled treatment resistant clinical depression and anxiety for over 23 years and counting, this indeed is a watershed moment. “Frankly, this was a long time coming and I wish we didn’t need a pandemic to realise how widespread the mental health crisis in our country is and therefore, how important it is to bolster the mental health support system. However, better late than never. I would like to congratulate Ms Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing the National Tele Mental Health Program for Budget 2022-23, which would provide mental health care to thousands of people and will include 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences) as the nodal centre and would be supported by IIM-Bangalore.”

She added, “Over 14% of India’s population battles at least one form of mental illness. Yet, as per records, India allocates .05% of its annual healthcare budget to mental health. The sheer lack of good mental health professionals in India is astounding. With this move, mental health support would be more accessible to millions of people who have been left untreated and undiagnosed. A bold move such as this will, to a significant extent, reduce the shame and stigma around mental illness in this country, encouraging more and more people to reach out for help without feeling a sense of shame or guilt.”

Dr. Prakriti Poddar, Managing Trustee, Poddar Foundation says that the current direct allocations for mental health are grossly insufficient, taking into consideration that 14% of India’s population lives with some form of mental illness, and there exists a treatment gap of 72–92%. “The launch of a national tele-mental health program for mental health counselling in collaboration with IIT Bangalore is a much-awaited move from the government. Mental healthcare & well-being are complex & intersectoral in nature, for an effective mental health system, intersectoral linkages must be strenghtened and this has reflected in the Union Budget 2022-23. Also, the launch of an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem which will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities is a testimony of the commitment of the government to building stronger health systems.”

Dr. JPS Bakshi, Founder & MD, Dr. Bakshi’s Healthcare. says that the Government has made several laudable announcements in today’s budget, which will positively impact the healthcare sector and benefit the masses across India. “The rollout of an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem is another excellent step to make healthcare services universally accessible to people. Moreover, the additional amount of Rs 50,000 crore in the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) earmarked exclusively for the hospitality and related services, is sure to enhance the efficiency of the overall healthcare ecosystem in India.”

“Access to mental health programs is very limited in India, especially in rural areas. That’s where a tele mental health program could really help and the reason why companies like Loop have already started providing it. But there’s still a long way to go in terms of destigmatisation and awareness. Making sure that these tele mental health programs are being used by those in need is going to be a challenge,” says Mayank Kale, CEO and Co-Founder, Loop Health.

Dr Ketan Parikh, director of PyraMed, India’s first unique telemedicine platform says this is a great move to overcome stigma and taboo in society. “”Stigma and discrimination will only serves to worsen the problem, and delays timely help. This move will be helpful for those battling depression and other disorders to seek medical attention by saving time and money. The patients will be able to seek counseling from the experts and can manage their problems under their guidance. People with mental illness are isolated, devalued, and dehumanized. Patients with certain disorders, such as personality disorders, or other issues require care, and such initiatives need to be taken for patients that can help them. This will boost virtual consultations and telehealth industry. For providing Tele-health for mental illnesses, the presence of a HCW or preferably even a primary doctor with the patient will improve the quality and reliability of the consultation.”