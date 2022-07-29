New Delhi: The Union health ministry is all set to launch the new initiative – ‘heal in India and heal by India’ – a new portal which is likely to be announced by the prime minister (PM) on August 15 that aims to give impetus to medical tourism. Developed under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the portal will have a repository of healthcare professionals, hospitals services to help overseas patients seeking medical help in India. With the two top-of-the-line health initiatives, the government’s immediate focus is to push medical tourism in India via its upcoming one-stop tech-heavy portal Heal in India. Through another project, Heal by India, it seeks to encourage Indian healthcare workers to go abroad and serve patients, globally.Also Read - Not Just Vaccination, Co-WIN Platform Will Also Be Used For Blood And Organ Donations | Details Here

What’s under ‘Heal in India’

Under Heal in India, via an online portal, foreigners or those seeking medical help will be able to locate the list of hospitals in the country available to provide their choice of medical treatments.

It will provide details about the treatment package cost. They will also be able to apply for visas from the same platform. Hospitals and visa offices will get in touch with the patients once they receive the request through the online platform.

“As Covid-19 seems to be waning, the focus is to push medical tourism in India. We have the best hospitals, highly skilled doctors, and affordable treatment. Then what is holding us back from being the world’s best medical tourism destination,” a top government official said to News18.com.

“It’s a one-stop shop for all medical tourists planning to come to India. We will start it soon and, if approved, it could be launched by PM Narendra Modi on August 15.”

What’s under ‘Heal by India’

Under Heal in India initiative, Indian healthcare workers will be provided an opportunity to move to foreign countries to pursue their professional goals.

The health ministry has recognised 42 allied healthcare services that are eligible to use the portal and apply for jobs abroad.

The healthcare professionals only need to upload their achievements and CVs along with preferred destinations.

For example, if a medical professional wants to move to the United States, the government will help him/her by providing a legitimate, national-level platform to upload the curriculum vitae (CV) and look for job opportunities in the country of choice.

And it the profile is chosen and the job is offered to him/her in the choice of country than the Indian government via the portal, will be apprised about all the details of the whereabouts and safety of the Indian national.

Indian medical tourism index

According to the Medical Tourism Index 2020-21 by the Medical Tourism Association, India is currently at the 10th position out of the top 46 countries, 12th in world’s top 20 wellness tourism markets, and fifth out of 10 wellness tourism markets in the Asia-Pacific region, the statement said.

The treatment costs in India are 65 to 90 percent less than the cost of treatment in America, it said. In India, there are 39 Joint Commission International and 657 National Accreditation Board for Hospitals accredited hospitals, which is equal to or better than Global Quality Standards and benchmarks, the statement said.