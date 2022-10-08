Benefits of Green Apple: A green apple also keeps the doctor away! They are loved for their juicy taste and crunchiness. They are bit sour in taste as compared to red apples but can be included in your daily diet to reap all the benefits. Green apples are packed with healthy nutrients such as proteins, fiber and nutrients. Dr, Lovneet Batra, Award winning nutritionist mentions several more benefits of green apples that is beneficial for both health and appearance. Read on!

Dr Batra says “We are all familiar with the benefits that a common red apple offers. However, not very often do we get to hear the benefits of a green apple? Green apples additionally hold a lot of beauty and health benefits. But wondering what are the benefits of green apples? Read below.”

1. Promote gut health – Apples contain pectin, a type of fiber that acts as a prebiotic. This means it feeds your gut microbiota, which is the good bacteria in your gut.

2. Lowers risk of diabetes – Apples are loaded with soluble fibres, the key to blunting blood sugar swings. The high soluble fibre, pectin in apples, helps in controlling blood sugar levels in the body by transporting the sugar into the bloodstream at a slower rate. Quercetin’s anti-inflammatory effects may reduce insulin resistance, a big risk factor for the onset of diabetes.

3. Nourishes skin – Owing to its dense vitamin content, green apple helps in maintaining your skin and has great whitening and nourishing effects on your complexion.

4. Exhibit asthma symptoms – Phyto-chemicals and polyphenols are the chemicals that give apples its healing properties which can assist an individual recovering from asthma, breathing problems and improve the general functioning of the lungs.

Check out This Post of Dr Lovneet Batra on Instagram