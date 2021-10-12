Green tea for COVID-19: According to a team of scientists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Bhopal, a review identifies a close relationship between Covid-19, ageing and diabetes that resembles components of green tea. Published in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, the review shows that drugs that are used in the treatment of diabetes, obesity and ageing have the potential to cure and treat Covid-19. Along with this, existing biomolecules were also found in the combination of coronavirus treatment.Also Read - How Michiyo Tsujimura's Discovery Of Vitamin C in Green Tea Helped Popularise It As Health Drink

Dr. Amjad Husain, Principal Scientist and CEO of Innovation and Incubation Centre for Entrepreneurship, IISER Bhopal, told news agency IANS “There are classes of compounds such as polyphenols found in plant-based food, curcumin (found in turmeric) and resveratrol (found in grapes) have been shown to not only slow down the ageing process but also process anti-viral properties.” Also Read - Skincare Tips: Amazing Skin Benefits Of Green Tea | Watch Video

COVID-19 Cure: How do green tea and black tea work inside our body?

As per the researchers, polyphenols like catechins (found in green tea, cocoa and berries), procyanidins (found in apples, cinnamon and grape skin) and theaflavin (found in black tea) are used for the treatment of Covid-19 and comorbidity conditions like diabetes and ageing. Also Read - 5 Amazing Benefits of Green Tea: From Burning Fat to Boosting Brain Function

Rapamycin, an existing anti-ageing drug is also used in the treatment of covid-19. This is because the common biochemical pathways are lined with these diseases. Metformin used to control blood sugar, is also seen. Diabetes, ageing and Covid-19 conditions are related to oxidative stress and low immune system. This paves a way for numerous other diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, eye diseases, neuropathy (nerve disease) and nephropathy (kidney problems)

According to computation studies, lipids that are present in cell membranes play a vital role in coronavirus infectivity. The team explains that natural compounds like polyphenols may affect the binding of the virus to those receptors. The molecular interactions that are required for virus replication and release can stop the infection in its early stages.

While having green tea is advisable for good health but the claims around its efficacy in curing COVID-19 are yet to be proven. As is, there is no harm in adding that one cup of green tea in your daily schedule!