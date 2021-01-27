Winter is here and it is the season to shift to seasonal fruits which can help safeguard your immune system. Guava, also known as Amrood in Hindi and Peru in Marathi is a crunchy, green fruit that is loaded with health benefits. Guava is a tropical fruit that is produced in Venezuela, Mexico, and Colombia and is consumed raw or made into a beverage. Guava skin colour can vary from dark green to pale yellow. Many people think that this green-coloured crunchy fruit has no benefits, but that’s not true at all! Also Read - Dragon Fruit Benefits: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of This Bright Pink Fruit

Guava is filled with Vitamin C, antioxidants, carotene, and potassium. Guava has the same amount of potassium as a banana. It contains around 80 percent of water and this is helpful in keeping you hydrated. We have listed 5 amazing health benefits of adding Guava to your daily diet: Also Read - Benefits of Ginger in COVID-19: Fight Lung Infection By Adding Ginger in Kadha or Tea

Promotes fertility

Rich in folate, guava promotes fertility. According to a recent study, folate is beneficial for women with PCOS. Folic acid also lowers the risk of birth defects in fetus.

Healthy heart

Guava contains potassium and eating the fruit improves the balance of sodium and potassium in the body. This helps in regulating the blood pressure. The fruit also helps in reducing the bad cholesterol and triglycerides levels thereby lowering the risk of heart disease.

May lower the risk of cancer

Guava contains vitamin C, quercetin, lycopene, and other polyphenols, which act as antioxidants. The antioxidants fight the free radicals and the damage caused by them lowering the risk of cancer. Guava also inhibits the growth of cancerous cells of breasts and helps in lowering the risk of prostate cancer.

Improves your vision

Guava is not delectable but also loaded with Vitamin A, which helps in keeping your eyes healthy and improves vision. Guava can slow down macular degeneration and cataracts.

Boosts Immunity:

The green coloured fruit is loaded with vitamin C which helps in safeguarding your immunity. It is the best source of vitamin C and can protect you against pathogens and infections.