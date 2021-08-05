If you have grown up in an Indian household, then chances are that you must have enjoyed a plateful of guavas with a dash of chaat masala atop. Guava, also known as Amrood in Hindi and Peru in Marathi is a crunchy, green fruit that is loaded with multiple benefits. Guava is a tropical fruit that is produced in Venezuela, Mexico, and Colombia and is consumed raw or made into a beverage. Amrood chutney, jams and murabba are just mouth-watering dishes that are made out of bright green fruit. Not just the fruit, the leaves are also said to be beneficial for the overall heart health, digestion and immune system. But did you know there are some compounds present in the fruit which is not good for people suffering from specific health conditions?Also Read - AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria Opens Up On Healthcare Infrastructure in India | Watch Video

Although, amrood is filled with Vitamin C, antioxidants, carotene, and potassium. Guava has the same amount of potassium as a banana. It contains around 80 percent of water, and this is helpful in keeping you hydrated. Eating one serving of the fruit contains 112 calories, over 23 grams of carbohydrate and 9 grams of fiber, according to Times of India report.

Who should not eat Guava? Also Read - COVID-19 Symptoms in Children is for a Short Duration, Finds Study

If you suffer from Bloating: The crunchy fruit is rich in vitamin C and fructose, which make it hard for our body to absorb too much vitamin C or fructose, which can lead to bloating.

If you have irritable bowel syndrome: Although, Guava is great for digestion and easing constipation, going overboard with guava can certainly disrupt your digestive system, especially if you are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. Moderation is the key.

Diabetics: Guava is touted to be one of the best fruits for diabetics, but when you are consuming amrood, you must keep a check on your blood sugar levels. Eating too much might spike your blood sugar level as one guava has 9 grams of natural sugar.

People prone to cold and cough: Consuming guava in between meals is the best idea, but according to a report in TOI, one should not consume this fruit at night as it can cause cold and cough.

Toothache: If you are already suffering from toothache, it’s best to avoid this fruit altogether. Say no-no to ripe amrood.

Next time when you eat guava, make sure you don’t have these medical conditions.