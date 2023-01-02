Gut Health: 5 Easily Available Kitchen Herbs That Can Fix Your Digestive Issues

Changes in gut health are mostly brought about by variations in stomach acid and gut immunity, the complex bacterial ecology in your digestive system.

Gut Health: 5 Easily Available Kitchen Herbs That Can Fix Your Digestive Issues

Gut Health: Your digestive system, commonly known as gut health, may be the underlying cause of symptoms including seasonal allergies, cognitive fog, skin problems, or hormonal abnormalities. The overall performance of your digestive system and the balance of these bacteria are considered to be indicators of gut health. Stress and a poor diet are two elements that can upset the delicate balance between good and bad gut microbes. Do you currently commonly have gastrointestinal problems like constipation, acid reflux, food poisoning, or nausea? Fortunately, there are five herbs that can help you regain gut health.

5 GUT HEALING HERBS FROM YOUR KITCHEN:

Fennel Cardamom Asafoetida Carom Cumin

The ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya reveals Fennel works best as a mouth freshener and is best eaten after meals. Jeera and Cardamom are best for people suffering from bloating, gastric trouble and indigestion. . The expert further suggests that chewing one teaspoon of Carom seeds with black salt in warm water post-meals relieves abdominal aches instantly while Asafoetida relieves gas to the earliest.