Gut Health: 5 Homemade Drinks to Improve Digestive System

Digestive problems are one of the most common health issues that we face. A sedentary lifestyle, irregular eating schedule, etc are few reasons behind it. Maintaining a good gut health is important but what is exactly a healthy gut? A good gut health means having the right amount of good bacteria or microbes in the digestive tract. It would further help in the gastrointestinal health. While these microorganisms are ‘micro’ but have major impact on our overall health. From digestion, immune system, to moods, gut health impacts overall body. Also, gut microbes are paramount for survival too.

Exercising, yoga, diet are a few lifestyle habits that may help to boost the digestive process.

5 DRINKS TO IMPROVE DIGESTIOn

Kombucha: It is a probiotic drink that helps to keep the gut microbe healthy. Peppermint Tea: Peppermint tea may relieve an upset stomach. And in some cases, it has been seen to relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It does this by causing the muscles of the stomach to relax and by improving the flow of bile, helping food digest and pass through the stomach more quickly. Kefir: It may help retain the good bacteria in the gut that will help enhance all gastrointestinal issues. Some ascribe it as the original gut-friendly drink. It is fermented, tangier cousin of milk. Kafir- fermented milk is said to have originated from the mountain regions Buttermilk: This is one of the healthiest and most refreshing drinks toenjoy after meals. It has healthy bacteria and lactic acid that helps in digestion, boost metabolism and also clears stomach of acid. It may prevent stomach problems like IBS. Celery Juice: It is considered as an effective diuretic juice that helps to reduce bloating. It has plant comounds, anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in fiber that amkes it one of the ideal drinks to help with digestion. Ginger Tea: Ginger is known fro its several health benefits. Sipping on gunger tea early morning can be really effective for over health. It has anti-inflammatory properties that improve gastrointestinal symptoms, eases digestion and even strengthen the gut.

