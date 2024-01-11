Gut Health: 5 Indian Superfoods to Lower Bloating and Enhance Digestion

Home

Digestyive issues may soar during winter season. However, these Indian foods can help enhance the gut and improve the good microbe.

Gut discomfort can make one pretty uneasy, especially during the colder months. A good gut health is important and we all know it. But how can we incorporate it in our daily lifestyle? A good gut health means having the right amount of good bacteria or microbes in the digestive tract. It would further help in the gastrointestinal health. While these microorganism are ‘micro’ but have major impact on our overall health. From digestion, immune system, to moods, gut health impacts overall body. Also, gut microbes are paramount for survival too. Indian cuisine offers a variety of superfoods that can help lower bloating and enhance digestion.

DESI FOODS TO IMPROVE DIGESTION

Ginger: Ginger is a popular spice in Indian cuisine and is well-known for its digestive properties. It contains gingerol, which helps stimulate digestive enzymes, reduce inflammation, and alleviate bloating and gas. Enjoy ginger by adding it to curries, teas, or grated fresh ginger to dishes. Turmeric: Turmeric is a vibrant yellow spice commonly used in Indian cooking. It contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe the digestive system. Turmeric is often used in curries, lentil dishes, and golden milk. Cumin: Cumin seeds are commonly used as a spice in Indian cuisine and are known for their digestive benefits. They contain compounds that stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, promoting better digestion and reducing bloating. Add cumin seeds to tempering oil, sprinkle them over dishes, or use ground cumin in curries and spice blends. Yogurt: Yogurt, or “curd” as it is known in India, is a probiotic-rich food that contains beneficial bacteria for gut health. Probiotics can help restore the balance of healthy bacteria in the digestive system, reducing bloating and improving overall digestion. Enjoy plain yogurt or incorporate it into raitas, lassis, or buttermilk. Fennel Seeds: Fennel seeds, or saunf, are commonly consumed in India after meals as a digestive aid. They have carminative properties, which can help relieve bloating, gas, and indigestion. Chew on a teaspoon of fennel seeds or steep them in hot water to make a soothing fennel tea. Papaya: Papaya is a tropical fruit widely available in India and is known for its digestive enzymes, particularly papain. Papain aids in breaking down proteins and can help alleviate bloating and improve digestion. Enjoy fresh papaya as a snack or incorporate it into salads and smoothies. Ajwain: Ajwain, or carom seeds, is commonly used in Indian cuisine and is known for its digestive properties. It can help relieve gas, bloating, and indigestion. Ajwain seeds are often used in tempering, added to dough for bread or rotis, or consumed as a digestive after meals.

Remember, while these superfoods can aid in digestion and reduce bloating, it’s essential to consider overall dietary habits, portion sizes, and lifestyle factors for optimal digestive health. If you have specific digestive concerns, it’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized advice.

