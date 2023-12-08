Home

Gut Health: 5 Tricks to Reduce Bloating and Acidity During Wedding Season

Bloating, constipation can occur after a good binge session during wedding season. Here are some effective tips and tricks to get quick relief.

Bloating, constipation, and acidity are common complaints especially during the festive season. While the Diwali celebrations have stopped, the wedding season is here. It is the time of the year when the wedding bells ring everywhere. From ceremonies to engagements, the inter month is filled with hues of wedding colours and scrumptious foods as well. Hence, it may become difficult to resist it. Often, after calling it a day post celebrations, the digestive process may go for a toss. Acidity, constipation and other digestive problems come to the fore.

What is bloating? Bloating happens when gas builds up in the stomach and intestines, causing uneasiness and mild swelling around the stomach. Celebrity nutritionist, Lovneet Batra talks about few tips and tricks to lower the bloating effect.

5 TIPS TO REDUCE BLOATING

Trick 1: Drink water 30 minutes before the meal and 60 minutes after the meal.

Too much water with food can dilute the digestive juices and making it harder to break down food and delay the digestion process

Trick 2: Chew Mindfully.

Take 3 deep breaths, calm down. Sit down, relax and enjoy each mouthful of food thoroughly before swallowing. The process of digestion begins with the release of amylase through saliva. Chewing we’ll stimulates the chemical digestion of the food before it even reaches the stomach.

Trick 3: Prefer fully cooked soft foods over raw veggies.

Fiber through veggies is essential for good gut health but since it takes a longer time to digest, it may cause bloating. Fully cooked fiber-rich foods are easier to break down and absorb nutrients.

On a day when you want to keep bloat away, opt for steamed, fully cooked food and stay away from raw veggies and juices.

Trick 4: Go for a short walk after eating a heavy meal

Heavy meals tend to slow us down and we feel like taking a nap. But that’s just going to delay the digestive process. So go for a 30-minute walk post your meal and you’ll be able to see the change in your energy levels immediately.

Trick 5: Start your day with a detox drink

Detox drinks like honey cucumber water, chia seeds water, the and warm water etc can help to energise for the day, boost metabolism nd also helps with b better digestion.

Celebratory indulgences are hard to resist, however, be mindful of your health as the same time. You don’t want to spoil the ret of the happy days over such discomforts. Hence, try to avoid overeating, and follow a few dietary tips like these to keep the gut and yourself happy.

