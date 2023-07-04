Gut Health: 6 Herbs and Seeds Right Off the Kitchen Shelf to Enhance Digestion Naturally

Home

There are several ingredients sitting on every household's kitchen shelf that may strengthen digestion naturally. In the season when the heart calls for some pakode and fired food in the rainy weather, gut health needs to be place as well.

Keeping the gut bacteria happy is pretty vital for health. The gut helps with digestion and when something upsets the stomach it is not a great position to be in. It is discomforting, annoying and is not limited to just the gut but may also affect overall health as well. Hence, keeping gut health healthy to function optimally is important. But, how do we do it? First of all, it is to note that there should be the right balance of good bacteria microbes in the digestive tract to strengthen gastrointestinal health. While there are several tips and tricks that talk about good gut health, did you know there just few ingredients sitting right there on your kitchen shelf that can help support and improve digestion?Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared why these herbs and seeds in a[articular can aid with digestion.

Yes, from ginger to fennel seeds, these herbs and spices can help with gut health.

6 Herbs and Spices to Improve Digestion

Ginger: Compounds in ginger, known as gingerols and shogaols, can help stimulate stomach contractions and emptying. Thus, the spice may help with nausea, cramping, bloating, gas, or indigestion. These compounds can help reduce inflammation in the body by inhibiting certain inflammatory pathways Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is considered a natural laxative. The aloe leaf innards are rich in compounds and plant mucilage. Topically, they may help alleviate inflammation of the digestive tract. Fennel seeds: It contain anethole, fenchone and estragole that work wonderfully for indigestion and bloating. Peppermint: Mint relieves digestive symptoms, such as gas, bloating, and indigestion. Peppermint relaxes your digestive system and may ease pain. It also prevents smooth muscles from contracting, which could relieve spasms in your gut Cumin seeds: These seeds have carminative properties, which means they can help alleviate gas and bloating by reducing the production and accumulation of gas in the digestive tract. Triphala: It has three important herbs, namely amalaki (amla), haritaki (harad) and bibhitaki (baheda), all of which are known to help relieve constipation. Have half a teaspoon in a cup of warm milk /warm water before bedtime.

