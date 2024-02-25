Home

Health

Gut Health: 6 Morning Juices to Alleviate Constipation And Beat Digestive Discomfort

Gut Health: 6 Morning Juices to Alleviate Constipation And Beat Digestive Discomfort

Nowadays, digestive issues like constipation are increasingly common. While medications can provide short-term relief, long-term solutions often lie in natural remedies. In this article, we have listed few effective juices that can ease constipation and enhance digestive health.

Gut Health: 6 Morning Juices to Alleviate Constipation And Beat Digestive Discomfort

Constipation is the most related stomach issue. It is something that every person has experienced once in a while and can make life quite uncomfortable. Numerous things that can cause constipation are less fibre intake, no physical movement, less water intake and others. This can directly impact nutrient absorption, the digestive process, and ultimately can disrupt the entire gut health. While many people choose to opt for medications to treat constipation, few natural remedies can also provide relief. For the long term, natural solutions can be quite effective, so, in this article, we have shared a list of effective juices to help treat constipation and enhance overall gut health.

Trending Now

KICKSTART YOUR MORNINGS WITH THESE 6 EFFECTIVE JUICES

Apple and Ginger Juice: Apples are rich in fibre, which aids in bowel regularity and relieves constipation. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and helps soothe the digestive system. Combining the two in a morning juice provides a refreshing and effective way to boost digestion. Spinach and Pineapple Juice: Spinach is packed with fibre and nutrients that support digestive health. Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion and reduces inflammation. Blending these ingredients into a juice can help relieve constipation and improve overall digestive comfort. Lemon Juice is one of the popular juices to get rid of the problem of constipation. It is acidic, and packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, which help to remove toxins from the digestive tract. Orange Juice: Oranges are high in fibre content that adds bulk to the stool and stimulates the bowel movement. This citrus fruit is also packed with a flavonol known as naringenin, which provides instant relief from constipation and promotes gut health. Peer Juice: Peers are another effective option to get relief from constipation. This fruit is rich in vitamins, contains fibre and is truly recommended for children suffering from digestive problems. Prune Juices: Prunes are rich in dietary fibre that bulks up the stool and helps in the passage from the body. Apart from this, it is a good source of vitamin C and iron. It also helps treat digestive problems and promote a healthy gut.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.