Home

Health

Gut Health: How Bad Bacteria In The Gut Takes Toll On Overall Health?

Gut Health: How Bad Bacteria In The Gut Takes Toll On Overall Health?

There are several affects that bad bacteria in our guts can have on our physical and mental health.

Gut Health: “Good gut health is important,” is onw statement that we have heard often. The word ‘gut health’ also sounds sophisticated, right? But how many of us actually comprehend the true meaning of it? A good gut health means having the right amount of good bacteria or microbes in the digestive tract. It would further help in the gastrointestinal health. While these microorganism are ‘micro’ but have major impact on our overall health. From digestion, immune system, to moods, gut health impacts overall body. Also, gut microbes are paramount for survival too.

Bad Gut Health Affect On Body

Upset Stomach: One of the first effects of poor gut health would be in digestion and other gastrointestinal problems. Bloating, constipation, diarrhea.

You may like to read

Weight Gain: Poor gut health mean gut bacteria can lead to inflammation causing resistance to insulin further. This further can lead to weight gain or obesity.

Brain Health: Gut is sometimes also referred to the second brain. According to a review published in May 2018, in Frontiers in Psychiatry, gut microbes have communication with nervous system , immune system and hence has affect on our mental health too. Bad gut health can lead to mood swings, irritation, anxiety etc.

Fatigue And Poor Sleep quality: Imbalance in gut health has been linked to pooer sleep quality that eventually can lead to fatigue. There is still more research required to back the claim ,but as per healthline report it may be associated with inflammation, mental health and disturbance in metabolism.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.