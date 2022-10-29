Gut Health: Having a balance of beneficial and harmful bacteria as well as yeast in your digestive tract is a sign that you have a healthy gut. Your hormones and the immune system won’t work properly if your gut isn’t healthy, which will lead to illness. There are numerous more ways that a sick stomach can manifest itself, in addition to gas, bloating, constipation, and diarrhoea. When your gut is working properly, there is a healthy balance of microorganisms that helps your body process food, receive energy from it, eliminate toxins, fend against sickness, and improve your mood. Ayurveda expert Dr Chaitali shares a list of causes that could be probable reasons behind troubled gut and the causative factors for Gastrointestinal disorders.Also Read - Gut Health: 5 Unhealthy Habits That Are Harmful For Your Stomach

8 REASONS WHY YOUR GUT HEALTH IS IN TROUBLE

Most of the time people who have a habit of eating more than required end up having gut issues. Intake of dry, sour, excessive spicy & salty, and contraindicated food. Suppression of natural urges like hunger, bowel movements, etc will cause constipation. Eating food before previous food digestion is also a cause of indigestion. Your mental state and your digestion are correlated so well, if you don’t have a steady mental situation you will eat a lot of skip eating which leads to gut issues. Hormonal imbalance could be one of the reasons why your gut and your appetite are not in a great state. Excessive intake of painkillers, antibiotics, steroids, and hormonal pills like estrogen pills. Unhealthy bowel movements also create a ruckus in your gut.

How to Improve Your Gut Health?

A healthier gut can result from consuming fewer processed, high-sugar, and high-fat foods. Aim for a well-rounded diet that is high in fibre, lean proteins, and plant-based meals. Increased water consumption helps support a healthy balance of gut flora and keeps things flowing in the digestive system. Small adjustments, such as going for a walk, getting a massage, doing yoga, or even just having a few laughs, can lower stress hormones and stimulate the production of serotonin and dopamine in the stomach.