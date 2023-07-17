Home

Gut Health in Monsoon: 5 Ayurvedic Remedies to Boost Your Digestive Tract in Rainy Season

Due to the humidity, the entire digestive system slows down during the monsoon. Follow these 5 Ayurvedic remedies to boost your gut health during the rainy season:

Gut Health in Monsoon: The monsoon season in India is eagerly anticipated since it significantly relieves and brings delight to people everywhere from the intense sun. However, this is also when humidity peaks because the air is already quite humid, and early rains add enough moisture to the atmosphere. And since monsoon is when you feel like binging on snacks, the problems intensify because fast foods, sweets, and snacks are merciless on your digestive system. Inefficiencies in your digestive system, including your stomach, pancreas, and small intestine, can lead to issues including gas, acidity, bloating, and a persistent feeling of fullness.

5 AYURVEDIC REMEDIES FOR GUT HEALTH DURING MONSOON

Ayurveda encourages consuming natural foods like water-rich fruits and vegetables that will help with digestion, such as cucumber, tomatoes, apples, citrus fruits, watermelons, strawberries, etc. Eating these meals keeps you moisturized. Keep warm since being chilly makes your body more susceptible to viral or bacterial infections. Avoid going into an air-conditioned space if your hair or clothes are wet, and always remember to keep your feet dry. Cow ghee is considered a healthy food by Ayurveda. Butyrate acid, which reduces inflammation, is found in ghee. Therefore, if your guts are bothering you, ghee will be helpful. The inflammation in the gut is considerably reduced by ghee. In addition to easing constipation, it will improve the softness and flexibility of the colon muscles. The first meal you should eat if you have a stomach ache should be ginger. Ginger increases the production of bile, saliva, and gastric juice. It helps the body absorb nutrients more quickly and digest food more quickly. It is an excellent remedy for an upset stomach and can also lessen gastrointestinal inflammation. To aid digestion, you should eat slowly. It would be beneficial to eat freshly prepared meals that included grains like rice, barley, wheat, legumes, or green gram. Avoid eating fresh vegetables since they could contain bacteria that would worsen digestion if they were exposed to monsoon air.

