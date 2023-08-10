Home

Gut Health in Monsoon: 5 Ways to Manage Indigestion Caused by Humidity

Monsoon entails host of health problems is common knowledge but did you know that humidity also has significant impact on health? The moisture in the air and rising humidity impacts the functioning of our digestion.

The monsoon season brings relief from scorching temperatures and revitalizes the earth, but it also shows a shift in humidity levels that can have significant effects on digestive health. The rise in humidity during this season causes hot and sticky weather that is very discomforting. It is neither completely cool nor simply hot, it is a mix of both due to the high content of water vapour in the air that leads to it. While monsoon entails a host of infections that thrive in this humid environment, it can lead to a range of digestive issues, causing discomfort and disruptions to daily life.

Understanding the symptoms, causes, and preventive measures associated with the impact of monsoon humidity on digestive health is crucial for maintaining overall well-being.

WHAT CAUSES DIGESTION ISSUES DUE TO HUMIDITY?

Bloating: Increased humidity levels can lead to a sluggish digestive system, resulting in bloating and discomfort.

Increased humidity levels can lead to a sluggish digestive system, resulting in bloating and discomfort. Indigestion : High humidity may slow down the process of digestion, causing indigestion, heartburn, and acid reflux.

: High humidity may slow down the process of digestion, causing indigestion, heartburn, and acid reflux. Diarrhoea: Humidity creates an environment conducive to bacterial growth, which can lead to gastrointestinal infections and diarrhoea.

Humidity creates an environment conducive to bacterial growth, which can lead to gastrointestinal infections and diarrhoea. Constipation: Dehydration caused by excessive sweating in humid conditions can contribute to constipation.

Dehydration caused by excessive sweating in humid conditions can contribute to constipation. Reduced Appetite: The humidity can suppress appetite due to the sluggishness of the digestive system.

The humidity can suppress appetite due to the sluggishness of the digestive system. Increased Sensitivity: Some individuals might experience heightened sensitivity to certain foods during this period.

HOW TO MANAGE GUT HEALTH IN MONSOON

Stay Hydrated: Adequate water intake is essential to counteract dehydration caused by excessive sweating. Opt for fluids like herbal teas, coconut water, and lemon water. Balanced Diet: Consume a well-balanced diet rich in fibre, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to aid digestion. Probiotics: Incorporate probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt and fermented foods to maintain a healthy gut flora balance. Portion Control: Opt for smaller, more frequent meals to reduce the burden on the digestive system. Limit Fried and Spicy Foods: These can exacerbate digestive issues. Choose lighter cooking methods and milder spices. Maintain Hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly and ensure food is prepared in a clean environment to prevent infections. Physical Activity: Engage in regular physical activity to stimulate digestion and maintain a healthy metabolism. Reduce Stress: Practice relaxation techniques like meditation and deep breathing to minimize stress, which can negatively impact digestion.

The impact of monsoon humidity on digestive health is a reality that cannot be ignored. The rise in humidity levels during this season can lead to a range of uncomfortable symptoms, from bloating to diarrhoea, disrupting daily life. However, by understanding the symptoms, causes, and preventive measures, individuals can take charge of their digestive health and make informed lifestyle choices.Incorporating these changes into one’s routine not only helps in managing the immediate challenges but also contributes to long-term digestive well-being. As the monsoon brings rain and renewal, let it also serve as a reminder to renew our commitment to maintaining digestive health even in the face of changing weather conditions.

