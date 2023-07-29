Home

Health

Gut Health in Pregnancy: 5 Ways to Boost Digestion in Moms-to-Be and How it Affects Their Newborn’s Health

Gut Health in Pregnancy: 5 Ways to Boost Digestion in Moms-to-Be and How it Affects Their Newborn’s Health

Balanced gut is important for all, the need becomes all the more important for pregnant and lactating women as their gut microbiome significantly affects the health of the newborn.

Why Gut Health is Imporatnt in Pregnant Women? 5 Ways to Boost Digestion (Freepik)

There are a lot of dos and don’ts when it comes to pregnancy. So many people, so many advice and so many practices to keep up to. That in itself can be exhausting! While pregnancy is a beautiful journey, the experience is different for different people. Amidst all health tips to bear in mind, maintaining a healthy gut health is important too. Did you know that gut health of moms-to-be affects the health of the newborn too? Yes, you would be surprised to know that the mother’s gut health can affect the overall health of the baby and in fact, dictate their health for life.

Trending Now

A healthy diet for a pregnant and lactating woman in the growth and development of the newborn. It is for this reason that they are encouraged to eat a nourishing and balanced diet to support the requirements of the developing baby. But the gut (digestive tract) health of the mother has more to do than just fulfilling the nutritional requirement of the growing fetus. Our body is home to a gamut of microbes that constitute what is known as our microbiome. These could be both good and bad.

How Gut Health Affects Newborns?

A woman’s gut microbiome changes during pregnancy, which may have an impact on how the baby’s immune system matures. It has been observed that babies born through the c-section have a higher chance of growing up with allergies, asthma, or autoimmune diseases as compared to babies born through the normal vaginal mode of delivery. A healthy mother’s gut therefore may influence healthier vaginal microbiota which in turn will impact the overall newborn’s immune system. These microorganisms support the stimulation of immune cell formation, control of inflammation, and improvement of immunological responses.

Ways to Boost Digestion in Pregnant Women?

Importance of Prebiotics: Including foods like prebiotics that support gut health is a way to a healthy microbiome during pregnancy. Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that act as food for the gut microbes. These are naturally found in many food sources. The most easily available ones are bananas, onions, and garlic. Probiotics in Diet: In addition, probiotics are another group of gut-friendly foods that contain live microorganisms. Regular consumption of such foods helps maintain a healthy gut environment, which is much needed during pregnancy. Examples of such foods are curd, yogurt, kimchi, and kombucha. Rainbow Diet: Consuming a rainbow diet, i.e. fruits and vegetables of all colors is important. The colors are not only visually appealing but offer health benefits as they stand for diverse nutrients that the gut needs to stay in shape. Regulated Medication: It is crucial to exercise caution when it comes to taking any form of medication, particularly antibiotics during pregnancy and lactation. Such decisions should only be made under the direct supervision and guidance of the treating doctor.

The gut health of a pregnant or lactating woman has a great influence on not only the mother’s health but also the health of the newborn. A healthy gut harbours beneficial microorganisms that affect how our metabolism works. While having a balanced gut is important for all, the need becomes all the more important for pregnant and lactating women as their gut microbiome significantly affects the health of the newborn.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES