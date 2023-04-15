Home

Gut Health Tips: 6 Superfoods That Can Help Cure an Upset Stomach, as Per Expert

Almost everyone gets an upset stomach from time to time. Here are some common symptoms such as nausea, indigestion, vomiting, bloating, diarrhea or constipation. However, there can be variety of reasons for an empty stomach, and treatments vary depending on the cause. Thankfully, here are certain foods that may be helpful in improving overall gut health.

According to nutritionist, Lovneet Batra ”When your stomach is upset, you want to make sure you are doing everything to mitigate the symptoms and feel better. You want to eat easy to digest foods. Well, it is best to avoid anything high in fibre or fat and to stick with simple carbohydrates and lean protein sources that the body can break down easily. While it is very common to experience an upset stomach from time to time, if you are someone who deals with an upset stomach here are foods that may help improve your tummy troubles.”

6 Superfoods That Can Help Cure an Upset Stomach, as Per Expert

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which work wonders on an upset stomach Licorice has been shown to decrease inflammation of the stomach lining and increase the production of protective mucus which lines the stomach. Flaxseed is a good source of dietary fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, two things that really help your digestive system Bananas have prebiotic properties. The pectin content absorbs excess liquid in the intestines, making the stool firmer and reducing the amount and duration of diarrhoea. Eating foods rich in probiotics, the bacteria that are good for your gut, may help correct this imbalance and reduce symptoms of gas, bloating, or irregular bowel movements Bland carbohydrates like rice, oatmeal, crackers, and toast may help people with upset stomachs. Plain white rice is a great choice when dealing with gastrointestinal issues. It is easy to digest and packed with carbohydrates, which provide energy.

