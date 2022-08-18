While cancer affects the reproductive system wherever it occurs in the body due to the side effects of treatments, it is a complex and potentially fatal issue in the reproductive organs. All genital cancer treatments impact fertility, but there are also emerging preventative techniques. In various clinical circumstances, including cervical cancer, low-grade endometrial adenocarcinoma, and specific ovarian malignancies, fertility preservation is often considered by patients owing to diseases ranging from border-line tumours, epithelial cancers, and germ cell tumours. Dr Gayathri BN, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospital, Bengaluru speaks to india.com about gynaecological cancer, its early detection, prevention and treatment.Also Read - Heart Attack: 8 Early Signs To Catch

Gynaecological Cancers with Conventional treatment

Gynaecological cancers are a diverse category of cancers that impact women. From unique pathological characteristics, clinical manifestations and therapy options, it also poses a potential risk of losing fertility. In addition to surgical removal of the reproductive tract organs and therapies, standard treatments such as chemotherapy and pelvic radiation as adjuvant therapy are also a viable option. The risk for reproductive capacity harm from these therapies is limited. Even though older women are more likely to get gynaecological cancers, younger women get the diagnosis while still in their reproductive years. Therefore, infertility and subfertility may impact the female population.

The conventional treatment for gynaecological cancer frequently entails the loss of some reproductive organs, making fertility preservation a problematic task. Despite increased awareness of infertility, little information is available for young patients pertaining to the views and choices about their fertility getting affected by gynaecological cancer.

Fertility with Preservation

Fertility preservation for female reproductive system cancer is a challenging process. The term ”fertility” describes the ability to conceive a child. Diagnosed with the life-threatening disease, female patients’ ability to conceive is influenced by the condition of their reproductive organs and other bodily harm, as opposed to the infertility of their respective partners.

Therapies also have an impact on fertility. But prevention is a possibility. At all ages, radiotherapy impacts the gonads, uterus, and eventual pregnancy outcomes. However, the dose, irradiation field, and age at the exposure time dictate the extent of the damage. If ovarian involvement is unlikely, ovarian transposition is taken into consideration. Chemotherapy’s gonadotoxic side effects are influenced by the drug type, total dosages, age, and ovarian reserve. While some substances are incredibly toxic, ovarian damage can be significantly reduced from suppressing gonadotropins which, in turn, reduces follicular development.

Early cervical cancer may be treated with a simple or radical trachelectomy. Surgery to preserve fertility is only an option for early-stage, low-grade ovarian epithelial malignancies. However, germ cell tumours may nevertheless allow for the preservation of fertility even in their advanced phases. Cryopreservation of ovarian tissue, oocytes, and embryos is one option. Damage to the human embryo is exceedingly unlikely. It is recommended that gonadotoxic therapy incorporate consideration of long-term health and quality of life into planning as early as possible, due to these potential outcomes.

Cancer Treatments May Affect Your Fertility

Surgery: Surgery for pelvic cancers of the reproductive system can damage surrounding reproductive tissues and leave marks, which might impact your fertility.

Hormone Therapy: The menstrual cycle can be disturbed by hormone therapy (also known as endocrine therapy), that may impact your fertility. Hot flashes, nocturnal sweats, and dry vaginas can all be side effects, depending on the hormones.

Transplants: High doses of chemotherapy and radiation are administered during peripheral blood stem cell transplants, bone marrow transplants, and other stem cell procedures. Infertility may result from these treatments because they may harm the ovaries.

Other therapies: Discuss with your doctor whether specific therapies, like immunotherapy and targeted cancer therapy, may impact your fertility.