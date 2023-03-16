Home

H3N2 in India: Is Influenza A Virus Deadly? Breaking Down Myths And Facts About Infection!

H3N2 Virus: The sudden rise in the cold and flue cases has become a major source of concern in India. Cases of constant coughing, fever and Covid-like symptoms are on rise across the country and experts say it may be linked to H3N2 influenza virus A subtype H3N2. But What are the serious signs and symptoms of this infection? What are the immediate precautionary measures we have to take? What are some common myths and facts? Here’s what you should know!

H3N2 flu symptoms are similar to those caused by other seasonal influenza viruses. Symptoms usually arise abruptly and might include:

Coughing runny or stuffy nose Sore throat Headache Aches and pains in the body Fever Diarrhea

Who is more at Risk?

Immunity is one of the major factors when asked, who is more at risk. Everyone, including young, healthy people, can catch the flu. According to experts, people who are more prone to this infection are:

Elderly People – above the age of 65

People with underlying co-morbidities

People with respiratory issues

Pregnant women

Young children

Myths Vs Facts:

Dr Aniket Mule, consultant internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road discusses some unknown myths and facts about the H3N2 virus that is spreading contagiously in India.

Myth: The influenza virus is little more than a nasty cold

Fact: The flu is not the same as a typical cold; it is significantly more dangerous, causing high fever, headaches and body aches, chills, and extreme exhaustion for up to two weeks or more. Flu can potentially cause significant consequences, including death.

Myth: Healthy people do not require flu vaccination.

Fact: Everyone, including young, healthy people, can catch the flu. Everyone aged 6 months and older should be vaccinated every year. Vaccination can also help prevent the virus from spreading to individuals who are susceptible to flu and its symptoms.

Myth: Flu vaccinations are not required every year.

Fact: Flu vaccine immunity deteriorates with time, so yearly vaccination is essential for the greatest protection. Also, because the vaccine may vary each year to match circulating flu viruses, it is critical to be vaccinated every year.

Myth: Flu shots can make you sick.

Fact: Flu vaccinations are manufactured from weakened, inactivated (killed), or recombinant influenza viruses (made without influenza viruses or eggs). As a result, flu vaccinations cannot cause flu. The flu vaccination usually takes two weeks to become effective, and a vaccinated person can still develop the flu or another respiratory infection during that time.

Precautions:

Experts recommend taking certain precautions such as washing hands with soap and water, wearing masks, avoiding going to crowded places, covering mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, drinking plenty of fluids, avoid touching eyes and noses and taking paracetamol for headache and fever.

