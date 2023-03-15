Home

H3N2 Risk In Children: Doctor Says Antibiotics Have ‘No’ Role in Prevention of Virus | Exclusive

H3N2 Risk In Children: There has been a sudden rise in H3N2 cases in children leading to increased hospitalisation as well.

H3N2 In children: India is witnessing an uptick in H3N2 cases across states. Two deaths have also been reported. With the sudden and drastic change in weather conditions, another illness is spreading like wildfire. The influenza virus has witnessed a new spike in India, and the subtype responsible for the rise in cases is H3N2. People couldn’t even come out of the emotional damage that the COVID-19 pandemic did and now, seems like we are standing on the edge of yet another season of dreadful infection in the country. Now, there is an increase in hospitalisation and more and more children are getting affected too and this is spreading a wave of panic in parents. Schools in Puducherry have been closed as well for some time due to rise in cases.

H3N2 Risk In Children: Why Are Kids More Prone To H3N2?

One of the main reasons why children are getting more affected by H3N2 is because they are more susceptible to infections due to their weaker immune systems. Children under 5 are particularly at risk, and this is compounded by the fact that they often come into contact with other infected children at school, said Dr. Shilpa Aroskar, Consultant, Paediatrics and Neonatology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai speaking to India.com. Many children have also missed their seasonal flu vaccines, which leaves them more vulnerable to the virus.

‘Antibiotics have no role…,’ Says Expert

According to Dr Aroskar, antibiotics have no role in the prevention or treatment of H3N2, and excessive use can contribute to antibiotic resistance. It is essential to consult a pediatrician at the slightest sign of symptoms and avoid self-treatment or excessive use of nebulizers.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold, and nausea across the country.

H3N2 Risk In Children: Reason Behind Increased Hospitalisation

The symptoms of H3N2 in children are most presenting with a high-grade fever, chills, cough, and mouth breathing that can last for weeks. This has resulted in an increase in hospitalizations, with more children requiring PICU admission due to complications such as breathlessness, pneumonia, and WALRI (wheeze-associated lower respiratory infection) that require invasive and non-invasive ventilation.

H3n2 Virus in India: How it Spreads?

H3N2 is a very contagious disease. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts have warned the people of the country about the sudden outbreak and its symptoms. A statement from the ICMR said, “A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2.”

H3N2 Prevention Tips

Increase fluid intake

Take ample rest, adequate sleep

Eat nutrient-rich diet

Keep good hand hygiene- keep washing hands

Take the annual flu vaccine

Avoid crowded places

