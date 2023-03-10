Home

H3N2 Virus Hits India: Who Is At Risk, How Long Does It Last?

H3N2 Hits India: The new subtype of influenza has triggered a new wave of panic as more cases of H3N2 infections are on a rise in the country.

H3n2 Virus in India: With the sudden and drastic change in weather conditions, another illness is spreading like wildfire. The influenza virus has witnessed a new spike in India, and the subtype responsible for the rise in cases is H3N2. People couldn’t even come out of the emotional damage that the COVID-19 pandemic did and now, seems like we are standing on the edge of yet another season of dreadful infection in the country. But, what is this virus? Is it really as serious as COVID-19? What are the immediate precautionary measures we have to take? Here’s all you need to know!

This flu is basically a respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. Usually, type A and B act as a catalyst for seasonal epidemics.

H3n2 Virus in India: Who is More At Risk?

Immunity is one of the major factors in play when asked, who is more at risk. As this new subtype of Influenza is contagious, according to health professionals the following are usually at risk:

Elderly People – above the age of 65

People with underlying co-morbidities

People with respiratory issues

Pregnant women

Young children

H3n2 Virus in India: How Long Does It Last?

There is no set timeline for the duration of the H3N2 virus but according to doctors, it mostly lasts between 5 to 15 days. As mentioned before, the effect of the virus also depends on the immunity of the person and hence, the wide duration. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, the IMA’s Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance said.

H3n2 Virus in India: How it Spreads?

H3N2 is a very contagious disease. It has been reported that a maximum number of patients are from Delhi and are witnessing flu-like symptoms that are lasting for over 4-5 days. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts have warned the people of the country about the sudden outbreak and its symptoms. A statement from the ICMR said, “A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2.”

H3N2 v/s COVID?

The symptoms of both viruses are the same like sore throat, fever, runny nose, etc. Both of them affect the respiratory system and are transmitted via droplets. Therefore, it is important to avoid crowded places, wear masks, ensure proper sanitization, increase fluids intake and follow required protocol. But, one major difference is COVID19 was caused by SARS CoV-2 virus while H3N2 is a subtype of influenza virus.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Randeep Guleria, Former AIIMS-Delhi Director, said that he does not think there is that much of a cause of concern because the rise in cases has not been accompanied by increased hospitalisation to a large extent.

H3N2 Symptoms

Chills

Coughing

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Throat ache/ sire throat

An ache in muscles and body

Diarrhea

Sneezing and runny nose

H3N2 Prevention Tips:

Increase fluid intake

Take ample rest

Eat nutrient-rich diet

Keep good hand hygiene- keep washing hands

Avoid crowded places

Wear masks when necessary

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold, and nausea across the country. Stay healthy, Stay Safe!

