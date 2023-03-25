Home

H3N2 Virus Outbreak: Warning Signs And Symptoms to Watch Out in Kids And How to Safeguard Them?

Doctors have reported a disturbing rise in H3N2 cases among children, especially those below the age of 5 years.

H3N2 Influenza is a subtype of Influenza A virus that is giving a tough time to not only adults but even children. You will be shocked to know that a large number of children are falling sick due to this serious infection. According to media reports, infants and preschoolers have also been admitted in ICUs in Delhi and Pune.

Symptoms of H3N2 Virus in Kids

The symptoms noticed in children are colds, cough, fever, runny nose, blocked nose, body pain, sore throat, throat pain, chest tightness, breathing issues, diarrhea, headaches, vomiting, dehydration, lethargy, weakness, sneezing, wheezing. Fever in some cases could go as high as 104-105 F, vomiting, loose motion, cough/cold and in extreme cases convulsions and drowsiness. Symptoms usually last for 5-7 days. A persistent cough can also be seen in some patients lasting for a longer period. Children may also suffer from pneumonia making it difficult for them to do their daily activities and some may need to get hospitalize if not received proper treatment. Here are some foolproof tips to keep H3N2 virus at bay. Parents, make sure that your child adheres to these essential measures.

How to Protect Kids From H3N2 Virus?

Wash hands properly without fail: The child should wash his/her hands after using the washroom, before eating, after touching any surface or an object, and before touching the face or nose. Make sure to wash your kids’ hands at least for 20 seconds and scrub them properly. Wear a mask: If you are going to crowded places, one should wear a mask around sick people as there is the risk of transmission of a virus that can make child fall sick. Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing: Cover the mouth while coughing and sneezing and properly dispose of the tissue after using it. Avoid coming in contact with other children: The child should not touch anyone at school. Do not share books with any kids, and avoid handshaking and hugging the child. Don’t be around sick people: If anyone in the family or the neighborhood is sick then avoid coming in contact with that person. It is better to limit visitors at home. Also, it is not advisable to go to crowded places. It is the need of the hour to get a flu shot as recommended by the doctor. Do not miss it at any cost. Clean the frequently touched surfaces: Parents should ensure that the child is safe. They should clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, faucets, furniture, objects at home, and countertop. Make sure that the kids don’t touch face after touching any object or surface.

(Inputs: By Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune)

