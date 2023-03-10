Home

H3N2 Virus vs COVID-19: How to Tell The Difference? Here’s What You Should Know

H3N2 Virus vs COVID-19: Both respiratory illnesses are highly transmissible but they belong to a different family of viruses. Know the difference, signs, symptoms, incubation period and more.

Difference Between H3N2 Virus And Covid-19: A sudden rise in the cold and flue cases has become a major source of concern in India. Cases of constant coughing, fever and Covid-like symptoms are on rise across the country and experts say it may be linked to H3N2 influenza virus A subtype H3N2. The symptoms of this virus are persistent cough, headache, fever, sore throat, diarrhea, runny or stuffy nose.

Experts recommend to take certain precautions such as washing hands with soap and water, wearing masks, avoiding going to crowded places, covering mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, drinking plenty of fluids, avoid touching eyes and noses and taking paracetamol for headache and fever. Covid hasn’t completely vanished, and one needs to be sure and needs proper testing. However, there are some differences in the symptoms, causes and incubation period of influenza and Covid-19 that can help you differentiate.

H3N2 influenza Vs COVID-19

Both COVID-19 and H3N2 influenza are caused by contagious viral illnesses. They transmit through droplets and can also mutate significantly. However, even though these respiratory illnesses are highly transmissible, they belong to different family of viruses. COVID-19 is caused by the SARs-CoV-2 virus, H3N2 is one of Influenza A subtypes transmitting in humans.

Symptoms

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of critical care & Pulmonology – CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon said that “In terms of symptoms, at present, most patients with influenza have presented with upper airway symptoms such as persistent cough, headache, fever, and sinus-related symptoms. After the initial period, fever settles, and cough persists for at least 2 to 3 weeks. This makes patients very miserable in terms of continuous coughing and throat discomfort. Most patients have been taking cough syrups and anti-allergic,”

Incubation Period

Dr Grover says influenza has shorter incubation time and is more like a common viral infection. ”Symptoms may appear very fast in patients when they get infected, and the incubation period can be around 24 hours and the patient is likely to have upper respiratory symptoms. In case a person is diabetic, or old and has other such morbidities, they may experience more serious symptoms.”

How to Differentiate Between Flu And Covid

“The only way to differentiate between flu and Covid is by doing a nasal examination to identify the viral antigens. It is important to differentiate between the two as the specific anti-viral medication required for the two were different,” says Dr Taneja.

“As a saving grace, among adults, lung involvement has been rarely seen among influenza patients, in contrast to paediatric kids are getting sicker and often needing ICU admissions. Covid, in contrast, has got every kind of presentation, right from basic cough to severe pneumonia leading to respiratory failure and even death, as seen in the second wave of the Delta variant,” says Dr Goyal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.