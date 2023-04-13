Home

H3N8 Bird Flu: What is This Virus That Claimed First Ever Human Life? Check Symptoms, Precautions

H3N8 Bird Flu: This avian flu has caused a first human death in China. Earlier only two more human infections of H3N8 were reported.

H3N8 Bird Flu: The recent human fatality caused by H3N8 bird flu has op the guard walls up for health sectors across the globe. In a first, a human death was reported due to H3N8 bird flu in a 56-year-old woman in China. So far, a total of three cases of human infection of H3N8 have been reported and two of them being children who were exposed to poultry. Avian flu has never reported a fatality earlier, hence, the recent death has triggered a little wave of anxiety. Any new disease spread just makes people pull up their guard ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, there is not much information on the exact reason of the spread, prevention and symptoms. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised certain prevention tips for people.

What is H3N8 Virus?

It is a subtype of avian influenza. It was first detected in wild birds around 1960. Eventually, it was later found in other birds. In 2022 it surfaced again and was known to infect horses and dogs. So, far all the H3N8 bird flu cases have been reported to have had exposure to dead poultry and contaminated environments. According to WHO, ” Human cases of infection with avian influenza viruses are usually the result of direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments. The transmission of avian influenza viruses from birds to humans is usually sporadic and happens in a specific context.”

H3N8 Virus Symptoms:

In a statement, WHO said that zoonotic influenza infections in humans may be asymptomatic or may cause disease. Depending on factors related to the specific virus and the infected host, disease can range from conjunctivitis or mild flu-like symptoms to severe acute respiratory disease or even death. Gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms have been reported but these are rare.

H3N8 Prevention Tips

While more research and data needs to be gathered around the link between spread of H3N8 bird flu to humans, WHO has enlisted some basic guidelines to follow:

Countries should increase public awareness

Avoid contact with high-risk environments such as live animal markets/farms, live poultry, or

Be vigilant and avoid surfaces that may be contaminated by poultry or bird faeces.

It is recommended to maintain good hand hygiene by frequently washing hands

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer a

Wear respiratory protection when in a risky environment.

However, it is still unclear what the exact source of this infection is and how this virus is related to other avian influenza A(H3N8) viruses that are circulating in animals. To better understand the current risk to public health, more information is needed from both human and animal investigation.

