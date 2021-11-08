Getting hair that is long, shiny and silky, is everyone’s dream. With so many products available in the market to achieve that, we are forgetting our ancient methods of achieving long and lustrous hair.Also Read - Can Obesity Lead to Hair Fall? Here's What The Research Says

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Aanchal bursts myths that revolves around hair fall. Her caption read "Hair fall is a very common complain. Remember that losing 50-100 strands a day is considered normal. Hair grows in cycles. Most are in growing phase, few in resting phase and few in shedding phase. That is why shedding a few strands in considered normal."

Myth

Hair oil will increase hair length : Hair oil will only condition your hair by forming a coating and making the cuticle appear smooth. It has no impact on hair density or hair length. Hard water causes hair fall: hairs water van make hair frizzy and difficult to manage but does not cause hair fall. Biotin supplements are required for hair growth: Biotin deficiency is very rare. You do not need to consume biotin supplements for healthy hair. Just take a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables. Regular shampoo causes hair fall: Many people feel they should shampoo their hair only once a week to control hairfall. This is not true. You must keep your scalp clean and shampoo your scalp regularly. Cutting hair short will reduce hair fall: it will not reduce hairfall but now that you have cut them short, hairfall will no longer be that evident

Facts