Many people who have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 are experiencing massive hair fall. It has in fact emerged as one of the most frequently reported syndromes in patients recovering from Covid-19, according to experts. Hair loss has been a significant post-Covid-19 complication reported by numerous people. The second wave of pandemics might be at rest, but the underlying health ailments are not. Problems like recurrent skin allergies, rashes, dry eyes, weakness, and fatigue are some of the commonly reported post-Covid-19 complications, along with another disturbing complication of large volumes of hair loss.

Losing hair can be worrisome and emotional for most people. It is due to the stress and inflammatory reactions caused by the viral illness that patients who have recovered from Covid-19 are observing an increased level of hair loss.

It is usually experienced by patients approximately after 30 days of the recovery, but in some patients, it has been observed during the time of Covid-19 too. Various deficiencies caused by a change in dietary habits, fever during the infection, the stress of suffering from the virus, weight loss, associated anxiety, sudden hormonal changes, and persistent post-Covid-19 inflammatory reactions are some of the many reasons for this unexpected temporary hair loss.

Dr. Shahin Nooreyezdan, Senior Consultant, Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi said, “We have seen a two-fold rise in the number of patients complaining of problems related to hair loss. Post Covid-19 inflammation has been a major contributor here. The deficiencies caused by a compromised nutritional intake, sudden changes in weight, hormonal disturbances, and reduced vitamin D and B12 levels are some of the major reasons for the large volumes of hair loss post-Covid-19.”

Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Senior Consultant Cosmetology and Plastic Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi said, “The hair loss post-Covid-19 is temporary in nature and is due to a condition called Telogen Effluvium. It is a resultant factor of the shock that the body sustains after suffering from fever and other symptoms during Covid-19. Normally a person can lose up to 100 hair per day, but due to Telogen Effluvium, it can increase up to 300-400 hair per day. As a recommendation, patients during their post-Covid-19 recovery should consume a nutritious diet along with natural edible sources of vitamins and iron. There are two reasons for it, as iron deficiency can further accelerate hair loss, and consumption of a protein-rich and balanced diet can itself be a solution for reducing temporarily witnessed hair fall. It is only after waiting for 5-6 weeks post consuming a nutritious diet that people should consult a doctor if they still encounter excessive hair loss. Moreover, some common hair care solutions that can be administered to avoid excessive hair loss are; use of mild, paraben, and sulphate free shampoos, keeping a close check on the itchy and flaky scalp, refrain from oiling and massaging the scalp, using a wide-tooth comb and seeking immediate medical intervention in case of development of bald patches and getting huge volumes of hair fall.

To combat this temporary hair loss, people should not stress, engage in meditation, let recovery and recuperation take their own course of time, eat healthy, take natural nutritional supplements, avoid heat and chemicals for hairstyling and refrain from following a sedentary lifestyle. If hair loss is still alarming post administering these changes, it is always advisable to seek medical intervention. Doing a nutritional blood profile and correction of all deficiencies will slow down hair loss and help in a faster recovery.