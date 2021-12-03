Haircare Tips: Winter has arrived. And we’ve already begun to alter our skincare regimen. We’ve begun to feel the chills, as well as a looming dryness on our skin. Although many people enjoy winter because of the warm blankets, hot beverages, and the opportunity to show off our stylish winter attire, this dry season tends to dehydrate our skin and hair. Dry season means hot water leading to dry hair, which isn’t ideal.Also Read - Food Tips: This One Fruit is Enough to Protect You in This Cold Winter Season

We must choose our hair care products carefully, in addition to eating a healthy diet that is rich in Vitamin B12 and proteins. In order to keep our hair shaft and scalp hydrated, we need to use conditioners. It is not necessary that expensive high-end ones are good but sometimes, homemade conditioners bring great results too.Here is a list of DIY conditioners that will improve the texture and bounciness of your locks.

Olive Oil And Egg

The yolk of an egg can be hydrating as well as nourishing. Eggs are a great source of protein for our hair because they help to rejuvenate our hair follicles and prevent hair loss. To make it lump-free, all you need are two egg yolks and four tablespoons of olive oil. Wash your hair properly after a few minutes of letting it sit.

Yogurt And Banana

Bananas are high in silica, which helps to prevent hair loss. They also soften, bouncy, and luscious your hair. 2 tablespoons yogurt, 1 ripe banana. To make the mixture completely lump-free, thoroughly mash it. It should be applied from the roots to the tips of your hair. Apply a normal conditioner after rinsing with a mild sulphate-free shampoo followed by a normal conditioner.

Henna, Indigo,Bhringraj Powder with Oil

Henna is used not only to colour hair but also to condition and strengthen them. It allows the texture to become soft and bouncy, so you don’t have to worry about the dryness of winter. To hydrate and nourish your hair, simply combine two ingredients, Henna, Indigo, and Bhringraj Powder. To this add some oil to make a paste-like consistency, and apply for about 30 minutes. Rinse your hair with regular shampoo after that.

Leave-in Conditioner at home

Geranium essential oil is thought to aid in hair growth and circulation. The grapefruit seed extract is a natural immune system stimulator that can help with a variety of skin and scalp issues. 1/3 cup filtered water, 1 tablespoon argan oil, 1 tablespoon grapefruit essential oil, 1 tablespoon geranium essential oil, and a 4 oz. glass spray bottles are all you’ll need. In a mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined. Fill a spray bottle halfway with the mixture. Before each use, give it a good shake.

(Inputs by Ms. Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur)