Haircare Tips: Grey hair can be caused due to stress. However, a lot of time, a deity instability can also lead to grey hair. The hair follicles can start shedding colours and then get into the natural cycle of dying and regenerating. Grey hair is likely to grow at the beginning of age 35. Yet, with pollution and a wide array of junk food, grey hair can start emerging at an early age.Also Read - Holi 2021 : Best Pre-Holi Hair Care and Skincare Tips to Prevent Damage | Watch Video

Taking it to Instagram, Shonali Sabherwal, a renowned nutritionist shared instant remedies on how to get rid of grey hair instantly. Her Instagram caption read “Always a perennial issue with many here are some tips to prevent greying or further greying of your hair.” Also Read - Tara Sutaria Shares Haircare Tips And Talks About Her go-to Hack to Keep Her Tresses Long And Strong

Check out the Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Here Are the Remedies for Grey Hair:

Seaweed

By eating seaweed will get in all your trace minerals especially zinc, magnesium, selenium, copper, zinc and iron.

Black

You can benefit by eating black sesame, beans, blackstrap molasses, nigella seeds (kalonji).

Amla

By eating Indian gooseberry, amla, you can get the benefits of this kitchen friendly ingredient.

Grass

Grass like wheatgrass or barley grass help in flushing the liver.

Catalase (enzyme)

Eating catalase is rich in foods like sweet potato, carrots, garlic, and broccoli helps prevent grey hair.

Eat Clean Food

You need to make sure that you are clean. You need to quit contaminants to blood conditions: sugar, dairy, refined flour, packaged foods, processed foods, unhealthy fats, and too much animal protein.

Cleanliness

You need to make sure that you maintain hygiene and remain clean.