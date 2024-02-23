Home

Haldi Milk Lover? Try The Trendy Return of Turmeric Water for Healthy Living

Turmeric milk is known for its magical properties in healing. However, health trend of drinking turmeric water has suddenly resurfaced and here is why.

Haldi Milk Lover? Try The Trendy Return of Turmeric Water for Healthy Living (Freepik)

Haldi or turmeric is a wonder herb that has been used for medicinal purposes since ancient times. For ages, it has been tried and tested and has proven to be one of the best home remedies and desi cures enhancing the process of healing. Ever since Covid hit, consumption of turmeric milk has increased many folds. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial properties that strengthen the immune system. However, while the haldi sood supremacy continues, drinking turmeric water has resurfaced as the latest health trend.

With weight loss regimes changing every day, this time people are talking about another age-old health drink that can propel us towards healthy living. Here are a few health benefits of turmeric water making it the recent health trend reigning the block.

TURMERIC WATER: 5 BENEFITS TO SIP ON IT EARLY MORNING

Antioxidant-Rich: Turmeric has curcumin, a potent antioxidant that may help to shield against the free radicals. It further protects from oxidative stress lowering the risk of developing chronic diseases. Anti-Inflammatory Properties: It is a popular and effective Ayurvedic remedy that consists of strong anti-inflammatory properties that help to alleviate joint pain, and inflammatory bowel disease. It may also be beneficial for people living with arthritis. Strengthens Immunity: Turmeric is known to have high content of anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties that help to combat infections and pathogens invading our body. It has immunomodulatory effects and lowers the risk of contracting a cold, cough or viral infection. Boost Digestion: Reportedly, haldi water may stimulate bile in liver. It further aids in facilitating good digestion and soothes any discomfort otherwise. Turmeric also helps to reduce the symptoms of bloating and gas. Lowers Cholesterol: Haldi is good for reducing cholesterol levels which helps to lower the risk of high blood pressure and boosts heart health in turn.

This golden elixir due to its various health properties also helps the body in healthy living in numerous other ways. If one makes turmeric water a regular part of their morning routine, it could also prove beneficial for their skin health. Owing to its anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, it can get that soft and glowing skin we all have been waiting for.

Not just skin, but haldi compounds like curcumin, as per few studies, may help to boost cognitive function as well. While turmeric milk has been a part of our lives forever, be it drinking when ill or just to boost immunity, haldi water is another good option to include in every day meal plan.

