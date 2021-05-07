New Delhi: Who would have thought hand sanitisers would play such an important role in our lives? Today, hand sanitisers have become extremely crucial to prevent transmission of the deadly coronavirus. Also Read - Three T20 World Cup European Qualifiers Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Interestingly, World Health Organisation (WHO) has shared some useful tips and facts to keep in mind while using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser to keep away from infection. Also Read - Extend Lockdown in Delhi Till May 17, Trader Associations Write to Kejriwal as COVID Cases Rise

Here are some answers to FAQs about using hand sanitiser

Q. What amount of alcohol-based hand sanitiser one should use?

According to WHO, apply a palmful of sanitiser to cover all surfaces of the hands. Rub your hands together using the right technique until they are dry. Please note that the entire procedure should last 20 to 30 seconds. Also Read - Centre Has To Supply 700 Metric Tonnes Of Oxygen To Delhi Everyday Till Further Orders, Says Supreme Court

Q. Are alcohol-based sanitisers safe to use?

“Alcohol in sanitisers have not been shown to create any relevant health issues,” WHO mentioned on its Instagram post. FYI, only a small amount of alcohol is absorbed into the skin; most products also contain an emollient (that has a soothing effect on the skin) to reduce skin dryness. Check out WHO’s post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Health Organization (@who)

Q. Wondering how often can you use a hand sanitiser?

An alcohol-based sanitiser does not create antibiotic resistance, says WHO. “Unlike other antiseptics and antibiotics, pathogens (harmful germs) do not seem to develop resistance to alcohol-based sanitisers.” Hence, it is safe to use hand sanitisers frequently.

Q. Can touching a communal bottle of hand sanitiser infect you?

No, says WHO. “Once you have sanitised your hands, you have disinfected them from any germs that may have been on the bottle. If everyone uses sanitiser in a public place…the risk of germs on communal items will be lower and will keep everyone safe.”

Q. Cleaning hands frequently or wearing gloves? Which is better?

Wearing gloves could risk the transfer of germs from one surface to another. You may also end up contaminating your hands while removing them. If you are wearing gloves, make sure to sanitise your hands after their removal. “Wearing gloves does not replace cleaning hands. Health workers wear gloves only for specific tasks,” mentions WHO.