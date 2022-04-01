Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has been in news for many reasons, be it a response to the hijab row or her befitting reply to the body shamers. The beauty pageant winner recently walked the Lakme Fashion Week ramp, she turned showstopper for designer duo Shivan and Narresh. She wore a ‘Spezia Micro-Velvet Gown with halter accents’. While many complemented her for her impeccable confidence on the ramp, there were a few people who brutally trolled Harnaaz for her sudden weight gain.Also Read - Explained: What Happens to Your Body When You Consume Too Much Protein?

During an event, the 21-year-old revealed that she is suffering from celiac disease- an immune disorder that is usually triggered by foods high in gluten. She said at an event in Chandigarh, “I’m one of those individuals who was first bullied that ‘she’s too skinny’ and now they bully me saying ‘she’s fat’.” She further said, “Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can’t eat wheat flour and many other things.” Also Read - Intense Heatwave in India: Best Ways To Protect Yourself From it During Summers

Harnaaz is allergic to certain types of protein which is found in wheat, barley, and rye. Also Read - World Bipolar Day 2022: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment, All You Need To Know - Watch

Sending out a strong message on body positivity, she said, “I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believes even if I’m fat, even if I’m thin, it’s my body, I love myself.”

What is Celiac Disease?

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease that occurs due to ingestion of a protein called gluten which is present in cereals. In these patients, the gluten protein is not digested completely leading to damage to the small intestinal mucosa where food is absorbed.

The damaged small intestine does not absorb the food and thus, the patients fail to grow in height or gain weight and develop chronic diarrhoea, anemia (lack of blood), and weakness of bones.

Symptoms of Celiac Disease

Chronic diarrhoea

Constipation

Gas

Numbness in legs

Irregular menstrual cycle

Anaemia

Infertility

Osteoporosis

Teeth discolouration

– Stomach pain

– Bloating

– Muscle cramps

– joint pain

– Itchy skin

Harnaaz further talked about her health condition, and how body undergoes a lot of changes when the location and geographical condition changes. She said, “When you go to a village, you see changes in your body. And I went to New York for the very first time… It is a whole other world altogether.”

Talking about body positivity, she said, “I’m someone who believes in body positivity and one of the Miss Universes for the very first time is going through that. On the platform of Miss Universe, we talk about women empowerment, womanhood, and body positivity. And if I am going through that… I know there are a lot of people who are trolling me and it’s okay because that’s their mindset, their stigmas, but there are a lot of other individuals who are trolled every day irrespective of their Miss Universe or not. I’m empowering them by making them feel that if I feel gorgeous, you are beautiful too.”

People suffering from celiac disease need to cut out gluten completely.

