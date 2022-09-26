New Delhi: When the world was struggling to tackle the cases of COVID-19, people were confined to their homes, however, doctors, and health care workers had no choice but to lead the battle from the front. Thus to acknowledge and recognise the movers, leaders and achievers in the health sector of India, Indiadot com Digital (formerly known as Zee Digital) organised the first edition of Health Awards 2022.Also Read - Health Awards 2022 Begins — An Initiative By HealthSite To Acknowledge Leaders In Health Sector

The event — an amalgamation of the awards ceremony and panel discussion was attended by bigwigs from health, political fraternity. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director at Medanta, Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Vice Chancellor – Institute of Liver And Biliary Sciences, were among the keynote speakers.

Speaking during the event, Shiv Kumar Sarin, Vice Chancellor – Institute of Liver And Biliary Sciences said, "The last two years were humiliating, it taught us what we don't know. The fight against COVID was challenging and it made us fight the worst battle in the healthcare sector."

Panel Discussions

The summit saw the line-up of esteemed panelists and guest speakers who shared their insights on Indian health care system and India’s preparedness to deal with emerging diseases in the post pandemic world. The first session was moderated by Puja Sethi, group editor, Zee Digital. It was attended by a host of medical experts like Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Medical Director, Max Hospitals; Dr. Rajiv Singhal, Managing Director and CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare; Dr Nandita Palshetkar, IVF Specialist; Dr. Praveer Agarwal, Executive Director, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute; Dr Abhay Sinha, Director General, Services Export Promotion Council; Dr. Suresh Sankar, a leading Nephrologist, Sr VP-Clinical Affairs NephroPlus.

The second session —How Well Is India Equipped to Deal With Emerging Diseases In The Post Pandemic World was hosted by Himanshu Shekhar, Editor, India.com. Esteemed medical experts—Dr. Sanjay Mittal (Director, Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta Hospital Gurgaon); Dr. Nand Kumar, Prof. In charge ICMR CARE in Neuromodulation for Mental Health, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi; Dr. Vikram Jaggi, Pulmonologist. Asthma Chest Allergy Hospital, Delhi; Dr Praveen Chandra, Chairman, Interventional Cardiologist, Medanta shared their views on emerging diseases during the discussion.

HEALTH AWARDS 2022 – LIST OF WINNERS

A look at the complete list of winners at the Health Awards 2022