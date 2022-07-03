An air fryer is a type of kitchen appliance that cooks food by circulating hot air around it. Convection heating produces a crunchy, crispy exterior with minimal fat, making it both convenient and a lower fat method of cooking foods like french fries and fried chicken. Air fryers are very popular these days. They undoubtedly make cooking more convenient due to their superior engineering and efficiency. Not to mention that the lower oil content makes the food healthier for you. If you’re thinking about getting an air fryer, you might be wondering if it’s all worth it or not. So today, we’ll tell you some amazing health benefits of air fryers that won’t regret you buying for sure.Also Read - Suffering From Kidney Diseases? 5 Super-Foods That You Must Include In Your Diet

Health Benefits of Air Fryers

Healthier Cooking: The prospect of healthier cooking is the most important factor for most people purchasing an air fryer. With very little oil used in the cooking process, this is an excellent way to replace unhealthy deep-fried foods with a healthier alternative.

Helps in Weight Loss: Deep-fried foods are high in both fat and calories, so swapping them for those cooked in an air fryer may help lower calorie intake; however, this depends on how frequently frying is used as a cooking method in the diet.

Ensures Safer Cooking: To deep fry, heat a large deep pan of oil to a high temperature. This could be dangerous in the kitchen because hot oil could spill, splash, or catch fire. When used properly, air fryers do not pose the same safety risks as conventional fryers.

Preserve nutrients: Advection heat, such as that used in an air fryer, may preserve certain nutrients during the cooking process, including vitamin C and a variety of protective plant products known as polyphenols.

Food is crisp and crunchy: This is the best reason if you cook a lot of frozen and breaded foods like onion rings and chicken tenders. Instead of a soggy mess, the air fryer crisps up the food you cook, resulting in a crunchy and golden exterior.