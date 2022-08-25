Health Benefits of Anjeer: Fig, also known as Anjeer in Hindi, is a super fruit that can be consumed in dried or fresh forms. Since ancient times, the anjeer tree has been known to be a rich source of food and medicine. One of the amazing benefits of figs is that they are a naturally fat-free, cholesterol-free food. Figs are also an excellent source of many important nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Calcium, Iron, Potassium, and Magnesium. Those suffering from high blood sugar levels, must be extra careful and ensure that they do not consume figs in excess quantity.Also Read - Health Benefits Of Basil: From a Happy Tummy To Clear Skin, Basil Leaves Work Wonders For Our Body | Watch

Here are the top 7 reasons you must include Anjeer or Figs in your diet:

1. Aids weight loss:

Yes, eating figs can help in losing weight. Have fresh or dried figs in between your meals to shed those extra kilos and curb your hunger. How does anjeer in weight loss? It keeps you fuller for a longer time and prevent you from unhealthy munching. It curb your cravings for sugary food items. Also Read - Kaju Health Benefits: 6 Reasons Why You Must Consume Cashews Everyday

2. Helps in hair growth:

Anjeer contains nutrients that are good for hair such as magnesium, vitamin C, and vitamin E which promote hair growth. These nutrients stimulate blood circulation in the scalp and help accelerate hair growth. Also Read - Eucalyptus Health Benefits: From Skincare To Digestive Care, This Plant Is Miraculous | Watch Video

3. Reduces blood pressure:

A factor that leads to high blood pressure is a potassium imbalance caused by eating too much sodium and not enough potassium. Figs are a potassium-rich food and helps correct that imbalance. High levels of fiber in figs also helps to flush excess sodium from the system.

4. Improves digestion, gut health:

Increasing your fiber intake helps solve digestive issues ranging from constipation to diarrhea. In addition to their high fiber content, figs are an excellent source of prebiotics, which improves your overall gut health.

5. Increases stamina:

As figs are rich in iron and potassium content, they help to boost stamina. For all those who feel low on energy generally should try boiling one fig with a glass of milk and drinking it in the morning.

6. Helps you sleep better:

Figs promote the release of melatonin in the body, which is responsible for regularising sleep cycles and helps in insomnia management. Anjeer also increases serotonin levels in your brain, reduces stress, and anxiety and improves sleep quality.

7. It is anti-acne:

According to studies, anjeer shows anti-acne activity. It has been reported that the extract of its fruits and leaves shows antiacne activity, almost comparable to that of generic medicines.

How many figs can you eat in a day?

One medium fig 37 calories, 8 grams of sugar, and 10 grams of carbs. Be mindful of the amount of figs you consume as the sugar can add up quickly if you eat them by the fistful. So, how many figs should you eat in one day? If you’re eating raw fig fruit, you can have 2-3 figs in a day. But if you are having dried figs, don’t have more than 3 figs a day and do not eat them without soaking overnight. It is recommended to eat 1 fig per serving and a total of 2 or 3 figs in a day. Soak them overnight, have one in the morning and one after dinner.

How to eat dried figs?

It is best to eat dried figs after soaking them overnight as our body can absorb the nutrients and digest some dried fruits and nuts better after they are soaked well.

Can pregnant women eat anjeer?

Pregnant women must also have anjeer as it is loaded with nutrients, it is beneficial for the development of the foetus and strengthens the bones of the mother. It may also relieve symptoms of morning sickness but always speak to the doctor regarding the amount you must eat.