Health Benefits of Cranberry: 4 Reasons to Eat Berries Every Day

Cranberries are a member of the heather family and related to blueberries, and lingonberries. Cranberries are small, hard, round, red fruits with a flavor that many describe as both bitter and sour. They are loaded with vitamin C and fiber, rich in phyto-nutrients which are essential for all-round wellness, and also contain antioxidants that may offer protection from tooth cavities, urinary tract infection, and inflammatory diseases. While dried cranberries lose most of their vitamins, they retain other nutrients like calcium and potassium. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra in her Instagram post reveals amazing benefits of adding cranberries in everyday diet. Her caption reads ”Here are few reasons you should include CRANBERRIES in your diet.”

AMAZING HEALTH BENEFITS OF CRANBERRIES:

Cranberries contain compounds known as proanthocyanidins, which have natural antibacterial benefits and may help prevent the bacteria Escherichia coli from attaching to the inner surface of the bladder and urinary tract, causing an infection. ‼️Phytonutrients in cranberries could help guard against inflammation, delaying the process and offering protection against heart disease. Cranberries contain powerful phytochemicals that act as antioxidants, including: vitamin C, vitamin E and quercetin. Antioxidants help to protect your body from cell damage due to free radicals. Free radicals contribute to the aging process and may also be risk factors for developing chronic diseases Cranberries are filled with vitamin C and salicylic acid. The vitamin C present in cranberries have several benefits on the skin, such as stimulating collagen synthesis and protecting from UV rays-induced photodamage.

