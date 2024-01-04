By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
From Fever To Infection: These Medicines Set To Be Cheaper This Year | Details Here
New Delhi: With the beginning of the new year, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has issued a notification to control the prices of 19 new medicines, including those for infections, fever, pain, neck infection, etc. As per the statement, drug manufacturing companies will be allowed to add GST only if they have paid the GST themselves. Along with this, an order has also been issued to revise the prices of medicines for the treatment of serious infections of Cipla and Wockhardt.
(Note: This is a developing story, and details will be added.)
