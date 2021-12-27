Covid Booster/Precaution Dose: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the precaution or booster dose of Covid-19 for the eligible population amid Omicron variant scare. Precaution doses will most likely be a third dose of the same vaccine a person has taken — be it Covishield or Covaxin. The key aspect will be gap — the third dose will be administered 9-12 months after the second dose to health and frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities, according to sources.Also Read - Consumption of Alcohol During Pandemic Causes More Liver Related Disease And Deaths, Reveals Study

As per official data, there are at least 137.5 million people in India above the age of 60 years, who could be eligible for the precaution dose, reported the livemint. Also Read - More Curbs on Cards? BMC Calls Meeting With Health, Ward Officers Over Surge in Omicron cases

Covid-19 booster dose: When will it be rolled out?

PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Monday night, said that the precautionary dose for Covid-19 will be rolled out for the citizens from January 10, 2022. Also Read - No Mix And Match For COVID Booster/Precaution Shots, Final Decision Soon: Reports

Covid-19 booster dose: Eligibility

Healthcare and frontline workers will be eligible for the “precaution dose” which would be administered from January 10.

The precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

Covid-19 booster dose: Documents required

Senior citizens will have to show a medical certificate outlining they have specific co-morbidities to be eligible for a precautionary dose. They will also have to get a certificate from a registered medical practitioner that can be scanned and uploaded on the CoWIN portal or produced at a vaccination centre.

Covid-19 booster dose: How to book a slot on CoWIN?

RS Sharma, chief executive officer of the National Health Authority (NHA), which also operates the government’s CoWIN platform, said the process will be the same that was followed when the Covid-19 vaccination was opened for people of 45-plus category, who suffered from specified co-morbidities, reported English daily Hindustan Times.