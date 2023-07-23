Home

Diabetic Foot Care in Monsoon: Diabetes patients need to take extra precautions during the monsoon because their wounds heal more slowly. Humidity and an increase in infections are also brought on by the monsoon. While most of us succumb to the fury of these germs, for diabetes patients in particular, the situation becomes complicated and uncontrollable. This is particularly true of their feet; therefore, diabetes foot care is a crucial aspect of health that cannot be disregarded. Despite having diabetes, you may maintain the health of your feet by following a few crucial precautions to guard against infections and other issues during the monsoon.

5 TIPS TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR FEET DURING MONSOON

Right Footwear: Selecting footwear that offers sufficient support and defense is crucial for diabetic foot care. Wear shoes with a big toe box and suitable fit so your toes won’t be crowded or pinched. Serious repercussions can result from even a tiny cut. Poor blood circulation is a result of high blood sugar. Your feet’s nerves may be harmed as a result. Feet Hygiene: Keeping your feet clean and dry is especially crucial during this time of year since moisture can encourage the growth of bacteria on the skin, which can result in an infection. Daily foot washing with lukewarm water and light soap is a must. Dry them completely and, if necessary, add moisturizer. Check Your Blood Sugar Level: High blood sugar levels can cause reduced blood flow to the feet, which can cause numbness and tingling in the feet. As a result, it’s critical to periodically check your blood sugar levels so that any fluctuations can be identified and handled appropriately as soon as they occur. Healthy Diet: Diabetic people need to be cautious about what they eat and drink during this time of year. Eat only home-cooked food, please. You can be certain of the cleanliness, excellence, and nutritious content of your food in this way. ingest immunity-boosting foods. Stay Hydrated: Keeping yourself hydrated is essential during the monsoon season because of the humid climate. A person with diabetes can improve their health significantly by drinking lots of water. If you want to reduce your chance of contracting a water-borne illness, drink warm water.

One must take extra precautions with their feet during the rainy season because of the increased humidity and consequent risk of infection.

