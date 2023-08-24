Home

Diabetic Stroke: 10 Warning Signs That Indicate Your Sugar Levels Are Out of Control

Diabetes stroke is an ischemic stroke that occurs in people suffering from diabetes. Here are the top 10 warning signs that can be an indication of this severe health condition.

Diabetes is a chronic disorder affecting millions of people all over the world. India is one of the significant contributors of diabetes in the global diabetic epidemic. According to a study published in June 2023, over a million people in India are diabetic and that is yet to increase more. This condition is caused due to lack of insulin production or the body’s ability to use insulin properly leading to high blood levels in the body.

People with diabetes often have too much sugar in their blood and these deposits can contribute to the buildup of clots or fat deposits inside vessels called atherosclerosis. If these deposits grow they can disrupt the brain’s blood flow, leading to brain damage. This is what stroke is. Strokes are classified into two types: Ischemic strokes happen when a blood clot blocks a vessel in the brain. On the other hand, hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain disrupts and bleeds.

Symptoms of Diabetic Stroke

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of diabetic stroke at an early stage is a crucial step. The following are some of the common signs:

1. Numbness

2. Trouble in Talking

3. Weakness

4. Dizziness

5. Extreme tiredness

6. Vomiting

7. Fainting

8. Confusion

9. Blurry Vision

10. Headache for no reason

How Can You Reduce The Risk of a Stroke?

Managing dietary approach requires a comprehensive approach that involves not only dietary changes but also lifestyle modifications and medical management. Here are some tips that can help reduce the risk

Maintain diabetes-friendly diet: It’s important to maintain a healthy diet to prevent the risk of stroke. A balanced diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Avoid high-calorie, processed and sugary foods as it can increase blood sugar levels.

It’s important to maintain a healthy diet to prevent the risk of stroke. A balanced diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Avoid high-calorie, processed and sugary foods as it can increase blood sugar levels. Avoid Carbohydrates: Carbohydrates can impact blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is important to monitor carbohydrate intake and choose carbohydrates that are high in fibre and have a low glycemic index.

Carbohydrates can impact blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is important to monitor carbohydrate intake and choose carbohydrates that are high in fibre and have a low glycemic index. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Avoid alcohol completely as it can increase the risk of stroke and can also negatively impact blood sugar levels.

Avoid alcohol completely as it can increase the risk of stroke and can also negatively impact blood sugar levels. Exercise Regularly: It’s important to exercise daily. Whether, it’s walking, running, or gymming, any form of physical training is important to manage high blood sugar levels.

