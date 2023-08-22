Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Food items that we should not eat undercooked
Undercooked foods are risky to human health, and experts advise that properly cooking these vegetables aids digestion; otherwise, they may cause stomach and digestion problems. Let’s look at a few of them.
Eggs
People are increasingly eating raw or soft-boiled eggs, despite the fact that it is always recommended that eggs be cooked until the white and yolk are solid. Raw eggs might cause discomfort in the stomach.
Sprouts
We all enjoy raw sprouts, but keep in mind that sprouts contain bacteria, and eating them raw makes them harder to digest. Cooking may reduce the vitamin C content of sprouts, but adding some lemon juice will restore it.
Kidney beans
Red kidney bean poisoning is an actual sickness that causes intense nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort. This is caused by a toxin that is abundant in raw kidney beans. Heating them insufficiently can actually make them more hazardous, but proper heating leaves them harmless.
