Lung cancer: Most of the patients with lung cancer are smokers. But, according to a new study by the Francis Crick Institute in London, air pollution can also cause this cancer. Smoking has no role in this. Contaminated air in the environment can increase the risk of mortality from many types of cancer, not just lung cancer.

Which particulates of air are harmful?

Particulate matter (PM) present in the air is no less than poison for the human lungs. According to scientists, PM 2.5 particles can cause cancer. These are particles present in the air, whose size is 2.5 micrometers or less. Due to these, premature death can also occur. Also Read - Casket Of Queen Elizabeth II Arrives At Buckingham Palace

According to WHO- PM 2.5 particles can enter your lungs and flow into your blood. This puts both the heart and the brain at risk. They can also cause brain stroke and heart attack.

How is air pollution causing cancer?

Researchers told that over time our DNA gets damaged. PM 2.5 particle is capable of rejuvenating the old and worn out cells of the body. Inflammation occurs in these cells, due to which the lungs try to repair them. However, one out of every 6 lakh cells in a 50-year-old is likely to develop cancer. It also gets activated by pollution, which can later take the form of lung cancer.

Success in preventing cancer in mice

This research is big because scientists have not only linked cancer with air pollution but have also used a drug to prevent it. They used this drug on rats and prevented cancer cells from activating in their bodies. Researcher Dr Emilia Lim says that people who do not smoke at all but still become victims of lung cancer, they do not understand why this has happened.

99% people living in polluted places

Dr Lim said that 99% of the world’s population lives in such places, where the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding air pollution are not followed. This means 797 crore people on the earth are breathing poisonous air. For these figures, the WHO team monitored the air quality of more than 6 thousand cities in 117 countries. This problem is happening the most in low and middle income countries.