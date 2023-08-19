New COVID Variant ‘Pi’ Emerges In Denmark And Israel; know about its symptoms and other details

Home

New COVID Variant ‘Pi’ Detected In Denmark And Israel: Know Its Origin, Impact And Symptoms

Now, the experts are of the opinion that this latest variant of COVID-19 might have also spread to other parts of the world, such as the UK and the US.

New Covid variant 'Pi'. (Representative image)

For those who feel COVID-19 is not a part of our lives anymore should know that a new variant of COVID-19 named ‘Pi’, has emerged recently. Its formal name is BA.6. A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, ‘Pi’ first emerged in Denmark in November 2021. While the World Health Organization (WHO) lifted the global health emergency status for COVID-19 in May this year, it remains a cause of concern with the new emergence of new variants.

The ‘Eris’ variant of COVID-19

The ‘Eris’ variant of COVID-19 which emerged last month is also a mutation of Omicron. It has led to an increase in COVID infections in places like the UK and the US. Formally called EG.5.1, the variant has low severity, and not many people have been hospitalized because of it.

How did ‘Pi’ originate?

Now, let us talk about the origin of the ‘Pi’ variant. ‘Pi’ is a mutation of the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. For the unaware, Omicron was first seen back in November 2021. The ‘Pi’ variant has been seen three times till now, including two times in Denmark and one time in Israel. Although no cases of the ‘Pi’ infections were reported from other areas, experts are of the opinion that the variant can spread to other parts of the world, such as the UK and the US.

What is the potential impact of ‘Pi?’

The experts are emphasising the need for necessary precautions as the ‘Pi’ variant can lead to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. They have also reiterated the need for surveillance and data collection to analyse the severity of the disease.

Precautions against ‘Pi’

It is important to remain prepared for any possible threat from the ‘Pi’ variant. In order to prevent the spread of the infection, early detection and assessment play a crucial role. The authorities are presently focusing on managing the spread of the virus to prevent an outbreak.

